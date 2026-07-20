The iconic VW Polo is 50 years old and still gowing strong

Half a century after the original Volkswagen Polo first went on sale in 1975, Volkswagen is marking the milestone with the launch of the new Polo Edition 50 – a special anniversary model celebrating one of the world’s most enduring and successful superminis.
Based on the well-equipped Style trim, the Edition 50 features exclusive anniversary badging on the steering wheel, dashboard, B-pillars and front door sills, alongside bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels, a black headlining, ambient lighting, chrome pedals and an upgraded specification. Buyers can also choose an optional Plus package, adding larger 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and keyless access. The special edition is available with Volkswagen’s familiar 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing either 95PS or 116PS, paired with manual or DSG automatic transmissions.
Announcing the anniversary model, Volkswagen described the occasion as “a real reason to celebrate”, highlighting the Polo’s remarkable contribution to the brand over the past five decades. The company said the Edition 50 combines “an extensive standard equipment package” with exclusive design touches created especially for the anniversary.
Since its introduction, more than 20 million Polos have been built, making it one of Volkswagen’s most successful models and one of Europe’s defining small cars. Originally conceived as a practical, affordable hatchback during the fuel-conscious 1970s, the Polo quickly earned a reputation for delivering Volkswagen’s trademark engineering quality in a compact package.
Each successive generation has broadened the car’s appeal. The original Mk1 provided straightforward, economical transport, while the Mk2 introduced greater refinement and practicality during the 1980s. The Mk3 brought modern safety standards and five-door versatility, and the Mk4 significantly improved quality, comfort and technology, helping the Polo move increasingly upmarket.
The fifth-generation model, launched in 2009, proved particularly significant, winning the 2010 European Car of the Year award thanks to its combination of efficiency, driving dynamics and impressive build quality. The current sixth-generation Polo, introduced in 2017 and updated in 2021, adopted Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform, bringing digital instrumentation, advanced driver assistance systems and interior space that rivals cars from the class above.
The Polo’s enduring popularity has been built on consistency rather than reinvention. Throughout its history it has offered buyers reassuring build quality, understated styling, strong residual values and low running costs, while continually adopting technologies previously reserved for larger, more expensive vehicles. It has appealed equally to first-time buyers, families and older motorists seeking a compact car without compromise.
Its success has also been strengthened by the performance credentials of the Polo GTI, motorsport achievements in the World Rally Championship and a global presence spanning Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. Few superminis have demonstrated such broad and lasting appeal.
The launch of the Edition 50 comes at a pivotal moment for Volkswagen. As the automotive industry transitions towards electrification, the company is preparing the next chapter for one of its best-known nameplates.
Rather than retiring the Polo, Volkswagen plans to continue offering the current petrol-powered model alongside the forthcoming ID. Polo, a fully electric successor expected to arrive from 2026. The electric model will sit on Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform, offering affordable zero-emission motoring while retaining the practicality and everyday usability that have defined the Polo for five decades.
This dual approach reflects Volkswagen’s broader strategy of giving customers a choice during the transition to electric mobility. Internal combustion engines will continue to play an important role in many markets, while the ID. Polo will introduce a new generation of buyers to the badge in an all-electric form.
Few cars can claim to have remained relevant for 50 years, particularly in one of the most competitive sectors of the market. The Polo has survived changing fashions, evolving technologies and shifting consumer expectations by quietly delivering exactly what buyers wanted: quality, practicality, reliability and value.
The Edition 50 serves as both a celebration of that legacy and a reminder that the Polo story is far from over. As Volkswagen prepares to usher one of its best-known models into the electric age, the qualities that made the original such a success remain at the heart of the brand’s vision for its future.