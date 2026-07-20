Connected car installed base to reach 583 million by 2030

The global connected car market is set for strong growth over the next five years, with the number of vehicles using embedded connectivity expected to reach 583.1 million by the end of 2030, according to new research from IoT analyst firm Berg Insight.
The active installed base of connected cars worldwide stood at 338 million at the end of 2025. Berg Insight forecasts this figure will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period.
Shipments of vehicles equipped with embedded connectivity are also expected to increase, rising from 72.6 million units in 2025 to 82.6 million by 2030. During the same period, the attach rate for embedded connectivity is forecast to climb from 83% to 91%, highlighting the technology’s growing role as a standard feature in new vehicles.
Today, most automotive OEMs focus on delivering connected services centred on safety, convenience and entertainment. These services are increasingly offered either as standard features or through subscription-based models.
“Carmakers are increasingly bundling core services for free for extended periods to boost brand loyalty and ensure a large portion of cars have active connections. This strategy enables the collection of big data to enhance product development processes and to make sure that the cars perform well over the whole lifetime,” says Martin Cederqvist, Senior Analyst at Berg Insight.
Delivering these services relies on a broad ecosystem of connectivity providers, including mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), connectivity management platform providers and connected vehicle software specialists.
Leading mobile operators and MVNOs serving the automotive sector include AT&T, Vodafone, China Unicom, China Mobile, KDDI, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Verizon, Telefónica, Telenor, América Móvil, Singtel, Tele2, Airnity, Cubic3, Lenovo Connect, NTT and Tata Communications.
Connectivity management platforms also play a critical role in the connected car ecosystem by enabling capabilities such as provisioning, subscription management, cost monitoring and event management. Key providers in this segment include Cisco, Aeris, Airlinq and Lolo Company.
Connected vehicle software and platform providers are equally important, helping vehicle manufacturers develop, deploy and manage connected services throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle.
“The category includes connected vehicle platform providers offering cloud back-end, vehicle-to-cloud connectivity, OTA updates, diagnostics, data management and service orchestration capabilities. It also includes automotive technology suppliers providing infotainment, telematics, digital cockpit, voice assistant and connected services software,” continued Mr Cederqvist.
Major suppliers in this market include Beijing Yesway Information, Bosch, Cerence AI, Forvia, Harman International, HERE Technologies, Mapbox, PATEO, Sibros, SiriusXM Connect, Sonatus, TomTom, Valtech Mobility and WirelessCar. Companies such as Caruso, High Mobility, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Motorq and Smartcar are also expanding the ecosystem by developing connected car services and applications built on vehicle data.
Berg Insight also expects mobile data consumption by connected vehicles to rise significantly over the coming years. The average connected car consumed an estimated 6.2GB of data during 2025, with usage forecast to increase to 10.1GB by 2030 as vehicles support more data-intensive infotainment services, app ecosystems and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
The next phase of automotive connectivity will also be shaped by localisation requirements, new eSIM standards such as SGP.32, 5G RedCap technology and satellite connectivity.
“OEMs increasingly need connectivity solutions that support local operator profiles, long vehicle lifecycles, lower-cost 5G migration and service continuity beyond terrestrial mobile network coverage,” concluded Mr Cederqvist.
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