EnerSys to showcase ODYSSEY® battery smart monitoring technology

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and manufacturer of ODYSSEY® batteries, will demonstrate how smart battery monitoring can help fleet operators cut unplanned downtime at Automechanika Frankfurt, taking place from 8 to 12 September.
The full ODYSSEY® battery range will be on display throughout the event at Messe Frankfurt in Germany, which brings together manufacturers, suppliers and professionals from across the global automotive aftermarket. Visitors can meet EnerSys experts on stand D37 in Hall 4.1 and explore battery solutions for transport, marine, motorsport and generator applications.
A central focus of the EnerSys stand will be the ODYSSEY® Connect battery monitoring system, which allows users to track battery state of charge, state of health, voltage and temperature via a Bluetooth® connection to compatible Apple® or Android™ devices. By delivering real-time performance data, the system helps fleet managers spot potential battery issues earlier, enabling more proactive maintenance planning and reducing the risk of battery-related disruption.
Built using Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, ODYSSEY® batteries are engineered to deliver dependable power in the toughest operating conditions. Whether powering a truck fleet running triple shifts, a marine vessel exposed to constant vibration, a standby generator that must start first time, or a racing car drawing maximum power at speed, ODYSSEY® batteries are built to handle demands that often prove too much for conventional lead acid batteries.
Backed by limited warranty cover of up to four years, depending on product and application, ODYSSEY® batteries feature a military-inspired design that delivers strong cranking power, high resistance to impact shock and reliable performance across a temperature range of -40°C to 60°C. These credentials are reinforced by the brand’s long-standing partnerships with leading motorsport teams, including Intact GP, Team BRIT, Team Oliver Racing and Gigglepin.
Sabine Lejeune, Sales Director EMEA Transportation at EnerSys, said: “Across every sector we work in, the conversation always comes back to reliability. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking to fleet managers, marine operators or racing teams, they all want to know that a battery can be trusted when it really matters.
“Battery failure is still one of the most common causes of unplanned downtime for fleet operators and it’s often the most preventable. This is the message we want to get across at Automechanika. ODYSSEY® batteries are known for being durable in tough environments and now the ODYSSEY® Connect battery monitoring system allows fleet managers to see a problem coming, rather than finding out during a costly roadside recovery.”
Throughout Automechanika Frankfurt, technical specialists from EnerSys will be on hand at stand D37 in Hall 4.1 to discuss specific application requirements and advise visitors on the right battery specification for their needs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how ODYSSEY® batteries can support demanding vehicle applications, offering strong starting power, long-term durability and valuable maintenance planning benefits for fleet operators looking to minimise downtime and protect operational efficiency.
With unplanned downtime remaining a persistent challenge for fleet operators, the combination of rugged battery technology and real-time monitoring capability positions EnerSys to address a growing industry need. As fleets increasingly seek predictive rather than reactive maintenance solutions, tools such as ODYSSEY® Connect are likely to play an important role in helping operators avoid costly roadside failures and keep vehicles on the road for longer.