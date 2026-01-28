Northern Ireland to introduce UK’s first graduated driving licence

Northern Ireland is set to become the first part of the UK to introduce a graduated driving licence (GDL) system for young and novice drivers, as part of efforts to reduce serious and fatal road collisions.
The new measures, due to come into force on 1 October, will introduce additional restrictions for newly qualified drivers aged under 24 during their first six months on the road. Under the GDL, young drivers will face night-time passenger limits between 11pm and 6am, when they will be permitted to carry only one passenger aged between 14 and 20.
The Northern Ireland Executive will also impose wider night-time passenger restrictions for newly qualified drivers, although exemptions will apply for immediate family members. These limits will not apply if the driver is supervised by someone aged 21 or over who has held a full driving licence for at least three years and is seated in the front passenger seat.
As part of the reforms, newly qualified drivers will be required to display an R plate – denoting ‘restricted’ – for two years after passing their driving test, extending the current requirement of one year. However, the existing 72km/h (45mph) speed limit associated with the R plate will be removed.
The learning-to-drive process will also undergo significant reform. Learner drivers will be required to undertake a minimum learning period of six months before being eligible to sit their practical driving test. A structured learning curriculum will be introduced, requiring completion of 14 learning modules, which must be signed off by an approved instructor or a supervising driver, such as a parent or guardian.
In another notable change, learner drivers will be permitted to drive on motorways, provided they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor.
Northern Ireland’s infrastructure minister, Liz Kimmins, described the introduction of graduated driving licences as “the most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years”.
Highlighting the scale of the problem, Kimmins noted that drivers aged between 17 and 23 were involved in 24% of fatal or serious collisions in Northern Ireland during 2024, despite holding just 8% of driving licences.
“Behind these figures are too many shattered lives as loved ones who set off on an everyday journey suffer life-changing injuries or are never coming home to their family and friends,” she said.
While Northern Ireland is pressing ahead with the reforms, it remains unclear whether the graduated driving licence will be adopted elsewhere in the UK. Motoring organisations and road safety campaigners have long argued that similar measures should be considered nationwide.
Edmund King, president of the AA, said in 2024: “The AA believes we need a system of graduated learning with a logbook whereby all learners need to demonstrate their skills on all types of roads and crucially on rural roads, where 71% of new driver fatal crashes occur, and in different weather conditions and different times of day or night.
“Once they have passed their test, the driver shouldn’t be allowed to carry same-age passengers for at least six months, as research shows that with every same-age passenger, they are four times more likely to crash.”
Despite these calls, graduated driving licences were not included in the UK government’s recent announcement of an updated road safety strategy. However, ministers are currently considering the introduction of a mandatory six-month learning period for novice drivers.
Speaking in 2025, Lilian Greenwood, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Transport, said: “Although we are not considering graduated driving licences, we absolutely recognise that young people are disproportionately the victims of tragic collisions on our roads, which is why we are exploring options to tackle the root causes of the issue without unfairly penalising young drivers.
“The government want to ensure young people’s access to employment, education and other opportunities while keeping them safe on the roads.”