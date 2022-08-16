Warburtons replaces rentals with new generation DAFs

Asset Alliance Group has strengthened its ties with the UK’s largest bakery brand Warburtons, providing the business with 26 new DAF XF 480 tractor units.
Supplied on a three-year full-service contract hire basis, the trucks are direct replacements for previous rentals supplied by the commercial vehicle specialist.
The new assets, which join a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles, will be based at Warburtons sites in Bellshill, Wakefield, Nottingham, Bolton and Enfield, and will help deliver products from Warburtons’ 11 bakeries and 16 depots across the UK.
Jonathan Heaton, Warburtons Fleet Engineer, said: “Delivering products direct to stores across the UK, fresh every morning, is incredibly important for us and having the right vehicles to do the job is essential. The new DAF units from Asset Alliance Group are highly specified and have a multiple of new technologies.”
Covered under a DAF repair and maintenance contract, the new tractor units are kitted out with DAF’s Digital Vision System, including camera mirrors and recording cameras, as well as the latest tracking technology to provide intelligence on vehicle and driver performance.
A rental customer since 2018, Asset Alliance Group initially provided 10 tractor units to Warburtons, increasing to 26 units and six trailers over the years. The latest deal has been managed by Group Sales Director Paul Wright and National Rental Manager Kerry Anne Grogan.
“We’re very happy with the service. Our relationship with Asset Alliance Group goes from strength to strength. They are always willing to go the extra mile to help us,” Heaton adds.
Warburtons bakes more than two million products every day and delivers them to around 18,500 retail customers daily.