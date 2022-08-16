Schmitz Cargobull ramps up UK production

Europe’s leading trailer manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull is doubling production at its UK manufacturing plant in the coming weeks to address increasing demand and as such, new trailers ordered within the next fortnight can be in operation before the end of this year.
While some manufacturers have extended lead times, the Manchester-based Schmitz Cargobull team is increasing production capacity so it can deliver standard versions of its popular S.BO PACE and S.CS FIXED ROOF curtainsider models in a matter of weeks.
Schmitz Cargobull UK and Ireland’s Managing Director – Operations, Paul Avery, says: “Operators are facing more demand from their customers, but at the same time having to deal with a shortage of vehicles.
“By working with our colleagues across Europe and due to the strength of the Schmitz Cargobull group, we have secured a strong supply of parts so we’re able to increase our build capacity in the UK and provide delivery before the end of December, which we know is what customers need.”
He adds: “Schmitz Cargobull has always led the way with the best products, services and packages. Our Manchester factory means we can also now provide one of the shortest lead times on the market for operators in the UK and Ireland, based on our capacity increase.
“We look forward to supporting existing customers, as well as working with new operators who will benefit from incredibly fast delivery as well as low total cost of ownership.”
The S.BO PACE is a lightweight, fully-modular semi-trailer targeted primarily at the parcel delivery and dry freight market. It combines Schmitz Cargobull’s renowned build quality with innovative composite STRUKTOPLAST panels which mean each trailer weighs around 600kg less than competitor models.
Its design ensures the panels do not absorb moisture, even if damaged, so the tare weight of the trailer remains consistent over time, ensuring the payload potential on day one is maintained for the entire life of the asset. It also comes with a 12-month body warranty.
The S.BO PACE has proved so popular in the UK and Ireland it is being introduced in Europe and will be demonstrated on the continent for the first time at the international trade fair IAA TRANSPORTATION in Hanover from September 20th-25th.
The S.CS FIXED ROOF curtainsider has a straight front wall for free side loading and tarpaulin tensioning, an XL load securing side curtain with standard anti-theft protection and a Schmitz Cargobull aluminium roof which allows a side loading height of 3,100mm.
Both trailers are fully EN 12642-XL certified, are built on Schmitz Cargobull’s fully galvanised MODULOS chassis which comes with a 10-year warranty against rust-through and have ROTOS axles covered by a 1,000,000km or six-year warranty, whichever comes first.
Both trailers are fitted with Schmitz Cargobull’s TrailerConnect® telematics as standard.
Schmitz Cargobull’s Manchester factory first began production in September 2021 and is now home to the entire UK team.