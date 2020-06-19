Volvo Used Trucks drives warranty provision to new lengths

Volvo Used Trucks has extended the warranty cover available across all vehicles sold through its network of 14 manufacturer-owned retail sites nationwide, demonstrating the confidence it has in the quality of its product and preparation.
The new optional extended warranties cover all models and all grades of vehicle, including Volvo Selected Volvo Approved and Volvo Economy, and help to reinforce the benefits of buying directly from the manufacturer.
Volvo Selected vehicles come with a 24-month / 360,000 km* manufacturer’s driveline warranty included in the price, which can now be optionally extended to 36-months / 540,000 km* – longer than the original warranty supplied on a new factory-built vehicle.
Carl White, National Sales & Brand Manager at Volvo Used Trucks, says: “We underwrite our own warranties and we know the full history of almost every vehicle we sell. Being able to offer a three year warranty highlights just how strong our product is; we are pushing up the standards of used trucks all the time.”
Volvo Approved vehicles come with a 12-month / 180,000 km* manufacturer’s driveline warranty included, now extendable to 24-months / 360,000 km*. Volvo Economy vehicles were previously offered with a 6-month unlimited mileage basic driveline warranty, now extendable to 12-months.
“This means it’s possible to purchase a vehicle from us and have warranty cover up to eight years old and beyond 1,000,000 km. That’s a big statement of confidence; we don’t believe there’s a comparable warranty like it on the market,” adds White.
Volvo Used Trucks sell more than 2,000 vehicles every year, predominantly sourced from returning ex-contract hire trucks, meaning it can validate the full repair and maintenance history for each vehicle. This gives buyers the confidence that all service work has been carried out by Volvo-trained technicians using original equipment parts, including the precise specification oils and lubricants.
Crucially, all Volvo Used Trucks warranties provide cover for the AdBlue system and the clutch, both of which are often excluded from rival policies.
With a Volvo warranty, claims are authorised directly by Volvo staff and approved claims are settled directly with the repairing dealer. Claims are not subject to a loss adjuster, customers do not have to pay for the repairs and then reclaim the cost, and customers are not liable for VAT, all of which can happen with mechanical breakdown insurances. Our warranty cover details are openly available to view and discuss prior to purchase.
For Selected and Approved vehicles breakdown cover through Volvo Action Service is included for authorised claims. Pan-European warranty cover can also be added upon request.
* whichever comes first