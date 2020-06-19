Headline News

Volvo Used Trucks drives warranty provision to new lengths

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 08:28
No Comments
390 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

Volvo Used Trucks has extended the warranty cover available across all vehicles sold through its network of 14 manufacturer-owned retail sites nationwide, demonstrating the confidence it has in the quality of its product and preparation.

Volvo Used Trucks

Volvo Used Trucks extended warranties cover all models and all grades of vehicle

The new optional extended warranties cover all models and all grades of vehicle, including Volvo Selected Volvo Approved and Volvo Economy, and help to reinforce the benefits of buying directly from the manufacturer.

Volvo Selected vehicles come with a 24-month / 360,000 km* manufacturer’s driveline warranty included in the price, which can now be optionally extended to 36-months / 540,000 km* – longer than the original warranty supplied on a new factory-built vehicle.

Carl White, National Sales & Brand Manager at Volvo Used Trucks, says: “We underwrite our own warranties and we know the full history of almost every vehicle we sell. Being able to offer a three year warranty highlights just how strong our product is; we are pushing up the standards of used trucks all the time.”

Volvo Approved vehicles come with a 12-month / 180,000 km* manufacturer’s driveline warranty included, now extendable to 24-months / 360,000 km*. Volvo Economy vehicles were previously offered with a 6-month unlimited mileage basic driveline warranty, now extendable to 12-months.

“This means it’s possible to purchase a vehicle from us and have warranty cover up to eight years old and beyond 1,000,000 km. That’s a big statement of confidence; we don’t believe there’s a comparable warranty like it on the market,” adds White.

Volvo Used Trucks

Volvo Used Trucks sell more than 2,000 vehicles every year, predominantly sourced from returning ex-contract hire trucks, meaning it can validate the full repair and maintenance history for each vehicle. This gives buyers the confidence that all service work has been carried out by Volvo-trained technicians using original equipment parts, including the precise specification oils and lubricants.

Crucially, all Volvo Used Trucks warranties provide cover for the AdBlue system and the clutch, both of which are often excluded from rival policies.

With a Volvo warranty, claims are authorised directly by Volvo staff and approved claims are settled directly with the repairing dealer. Claims are not subject to a loss adjuster, customers do not have to pay for the repairs and then reclaim the cost, and customers are not liable for VAT, all of which can happen with mechanical breakdown insurances. Our warranty cover details are openly available to view and discuss prior to purchase.

For Selected and Approved vehicles breakdown cover through Volvo Action Service is included for authorised claims. Pan-European warranty cover can also be added upon request.

* whichever comes first

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Renault Kangoo Z.E.33

Leeds City Council enhances its fleet with Re...

Jun 19, 2020No Comments

The all-electric Renault Kangoo Z.E.33 is playing a major role in Leeds City Council’s drive to become a carbon-neutral authority and educate West Yorkshire businesses on the

Vivaro-e

Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life: new...

Vauxhall continues the electrification of its product portfolio with

Jun 18, 2020

Widespread electric vehicle...

The widespread use of electric vehicles across the UK

Jun 18, 2020
John Lewis Partnership

John Lewis Partnership step...

The John Lewis Partnership today announced that it is

Jun 18, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202052,140 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201424,876 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,166 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,654 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,150 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing