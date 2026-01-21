Volvo FH scores five stars in Euro NCAP safety ratings

Volvo Trucks adds two more trucks to its list of models that have been awarded Euro NCAP’s maximum score of 5 stars. Two variants of the Volvo FH with standard cab are the latest to get the top rating, confirming Volvo’s leading position in its core value safety.
Following Euro NCAP’s first two rounds of safety ratings where all Volvo models tested have received the highest possible safety rating, now also the Volvo FH with standard cab is joining.
These are the Volvo truck models with 5 stars in Euro NCAP’s rating, so far;
- Volvo FM 4×2 tractor
- Volvo FM 6×2 rigid
- Volvo FH 4×2 tractor
- Volvo FH 6×2 rigid
- Volvo FH Aero 4×2 tractor
- Volvo FH Aero 6×2 rigid
“We have once again received proof that Volvo delivers on its promise – safety is and always will be our priority in everything we do, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “This does not mean that we can relax. We will continue to innovate to be at the forefront when it comes to safety, to protect drivers and all other road users.”
All six Volvo truck models on the list also fulfil Euro NCAP’s so-called City Safe criteria, thanks to good vision and good performance of Volvo’s active safety systems, designed to protect vulnerable road users in city traffic situations.
Volvo was the first truck manufacturer to be awarded the maximum 5 stars when Euro NCAP launched its first ever safety rating scheme for heavy commercial trucks in 2024.
A 5-star rating from Euro NCAP means that the truck meets or exceeds criteria such as driver support and collision avoidance, delivering traffic safety for the driver and surrounding road users.
Volvo Trucks’ vision of a zero-accident future is the company’s guiding star in its strive to continuously improve vehicle- and traffic safety, and the company will continue to develop safety systems that both provide protection but also that predict safety hazards and mitigate accidents.
Facts on Euro NCAP:
The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), based in Belgium, was first established in 1996 and quickly became the European industry standard for assessing the safety of passenger cars. It is supported by multiple European governments, including the European Union.
As for the truck test, each safety system is given a score, and these are aggregated for each area. This is then used to calculate a star rating of one to five stars for the whole vehicle, where five stars is awarded the best performance.
The scope of the truck test is as follows:
- Safe driving: Occupant monitoring, vision (both direct and indirect) and vehicle assistance (e.g. speed assistance)
- Collision avoidance: Frontal collisions (car, pedestrian and cyclist), low speed maneuvering collisions and lane departure collisions
- Post-crash: Rescue information.
Euro NCAP’s aim is to gradually expand the test scope to also include crash protection at a later stage, as well as testing trucks in different transport segments.
