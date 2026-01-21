MAN and TIP Group sign new framework agreement

MAN Truck & Bus and TIP Group have signed a new three-year framework agreement covering the delivery of up to 1,800 commercial vehicles across 18 European countries. The deal provides for the supply of up to 600 vehicles per year and includes trucks across all major weight classes, from 7.5 to 42 tonnes.
TIP Group, one of Europe’s leading independent commercial vehicle rental companies and full-service equipment solutions providers for the transport and logistics sector, will take delivery of both conventionally powered and battery-electric trucks under the agreement. The contract has an estimated order value of up to €160 million and supports the ongoing transition towards more sustainable freight transport.
Friedrich Baumann, executive board member for sales and customer solutions at MAN Truck & Bus, said: “With the new framework agreement, MAN Truck & Bus and TIP Group are sending a strong signal for the future of freight transport. We are pleased to accompany TIP Group as an important partner on the path to sustainable logistics – with efficient diesel trucks and innovative battery-electric vehicles. This agreement underscores the trust in our products and services and shows how we are jointly driving the transformation of the industry forward.”
TIP Group said the partnership will help it continue to offer customers practical and flexible fleet solutions during the transition to lower- and zero-emission operations.
Arjen Kraaij, CEO of TIP Group, said: “Supporting customers through the transition means offering the right solutions at the right time. By working closely with partners like MAN, we can expand our fleet with both highly efficient diesel trucks and electric trucks, giving operators practical choices that balance performance, cost efficiency and sustainability.”
Since 2024, TIP Group has placed an increased focus on zero-emission transport solutions and was the first rental company to integrate a larger number of MAN eTGX long-haul electric trucks into its fleet.
MAN’s truck portfolio is designed to cover a wide range of applications, including long-haul transport, construction, distribution logistics and municipal operations. Customers can choose between diesel and electric powertrains, with diesel vehicles covering weight classes from 7.5 to 255 tonnes and electric trucks ranging from 12 to 42 tonnes.
In the diesel segment, MAN’s latest PowerLion drivetrain, featuring the new D30 engine, TipMatic-14 transmission and aerodynamic enhancements, is setting new efficiency benchmarks. The manufacturer says this delivers up to five per cent lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared with the previous generation. For a standard semi-trailer operating in long-haul transport, this equates to around 35 tonnes of CO₂ savings and up to €20,000 in reduced operating costs over the vehicle’s lifetime.
Alongside this, MAN continues to expand its electric truck offering. Its modular battery system allows a wide range of configurations, delivering ranges of up to 310 km for the light-duty eTGL and up to 830 km for the heavy-duty eTGX and eTGS, depending on specification and operating profile. The eTGX and eTGS are equipped as standard with CCS charging and a charging capacity of up to 375 kW, with megawatt charging capability of up to 750 kW scheduled to be available from early summer 2026.
Diesel and electric trucks are produced together on the same production line at MAN’s Munich plant, enabling mixed production. The manufacturer says this approach offers maximum flexibility to respond to market demand while maintaining cost efficiency during the transition to zero-emission logistics.
To support large rental fleets, MAN also offers tailored service contracts designed to maximise vehicle availability and provide long-term planning security. These contracts include scheduled maintenance, rapid repairs and access to a Europe-wide service network. Fixed monthly pricing provides cost transparency and simplifies budgeting, while preventive maintenance helps reduce unplanned downtime, improve profitability and protect residual values.
Regular servicing in line with manufacturer specifications also ensures high safety standards are maintained, allowing rental operators and their customers to focus on core business activities while ensuring reliable and compliant fleet operations.