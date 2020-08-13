Headline News

Volvo dealer launches charity initiative with striking black and pink demonstrators

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 09:48
No Comments
798 Views
Charity, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volvo Trucks

Two new eye-catching Volvo FH with I-Save demonstrators have hit the road for Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland – aiming to raise much-needed funds and awareness for two of the UK’s largest cancer charities.

Every customer that takes one of the hi-spec FH Globetrotter XL tractor units – one decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Now and one in black for Prostate Cancer UK – will be asked to make a minimum donation of £100 per week to the cause.

charityThe idea was the brainchild of Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland, Sales Director, Bobby Brown. He says: “Six or seven months ago we decided to put on two new turbo compound demonstrators and we wanted to do something a bit different with them. So, I came up with the idea to have one painted black and one pink to try and raise money for these cancer charities.

“I got in touch with both organisations and they both thought it was a great idea. The reality is not many of us are going to be fortunate enough not to be touched by this horrible disease at some point in our lives.”

The livery was designed by AST Signs, in Cumbria, and the catwalks were painted by Alan Dougan, from Auchterarder, who donated his fee to the charities.

“We’ve committed to raise at least £5,000 per year, although I think it will be closer to £10,000” says Brown. “But for me, it’s more about the awareness the trucks can raise by running up and down the road. We wanted to have one female charity and one male charity, and these are both cancers that can be cured if caught early, so we felt they were the ideal choices. If someone who sees the trucks checks themselves, when they might not have otherwise, and we can save even one life that would be just fantastic.”

charity

Volvo’s FH with I-Save models are the most fuel-efficient 44-tonne tractor units in its range – combining the D13TC Euro-6 Step D engine with turbo-compounding and updated fuel-efficiency features. The technology lets the truck drive at lower revs and a higher gear for a longer time – contributing to a smoother, quieter and more fuel-efficient journey.

The black Prostate Cancer UK truck is an FH 500 and the pink Breast Cancer Now vehicle is powered by a 460 hp engine. Enquiries from customers throughout Scotland and the north of England have already been flooding in, all of whom are keen to sample the benefits of the trucks while helping to raise money for the two charities at the same time.

“One will start at top end of Scotland, in Inverness, and the other one in Newcastle. They will go round our 12 depots and do a bit of a tour,” says Brown. “We’ll be doing different things like coffee mornings at the various depots too, to try and raise as much as possible. We’ve already had a lot of interest from customers saying they think it’s a great idea. We’re hoping it’s going to be a successful initiative.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

First Mile powers-up sustainability with new ...

Aug 13, 2020No Comments

Leading recycling and sustainability company, First Mile, has introduced a new scheme to recycle rechargeable lithium-ion batteries (LIB), commonly found in everyday handheld electronics, such as mobile

V2G

London bus garage becomes w...

A North London bus garage is set to become

Aug 13, 2020
London Direct Vision

Operators put at risk by Lo...

The confusion surrounding Transport for London’s Direct Vision Standard

Aug 13, 2020
eCanter SensorCollect

eCanter SensorCollect demon...

Daimler Trucks’ Japan-based subsidiary FUSO has recently showcased its

Aug 12, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202059,724 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201930,732 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201429,820 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201427,768 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,738 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing