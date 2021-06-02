Amey continues to gear up for a green fuel future

This month, Amey begins a trial with 10 electric vehicles across five of its UK contracts to help understand what requirements are needed to transition from fossil fuel to electric to power its fleet of maintenance vehicles.
Working in partnership with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, Amey is continuing its work to reduce carbon emissions through the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles across its fleet. With a steer from government and other entities to reduce and ban the sale of certain types of fossil fuel vehicles by 2030, this timely trial will help Amey and Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions understand what the capabilities are of current electric vehicle offerings in the light commercial vehicle market and how they would suit the variety and service delivery demands of the contracts Amey delivers.
The trial will see 10 Vauxhall eVivaros electric vehicles used across Amey’s Highways, Waste and Facilities Management businesses to determine the specific requirements needed from the vehicles for each of the different sectors.
Tom Lawless, Amey’s Group Fleet and Plant Director, said: “Trialling the use of electric vehicles across a number of our accounts at Amey will help us to understand any additional challenges each part of the business could face in the adoption of an electric powered fleet, we can then plan for this and ensure we have the necessary solutions in place that facilitate the continued operational effectiveness we expect from our vehicles.
“The benefits to using electric and cleaner alternate fuels are clear. Ensuring we play our part and proactively take steps towards reducing carbon emission to improve the air quality in and around the communities our vehicles operate in, is a responsibility we take seriously.
“Having already made significant progress in reducing the carbon output of our car fleet we’re looking forward to continuing our work with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions and analysing the results from this particular trial to help us transition to green vehicle fuel solutions for our commercial vehicle fleet.”
The trial, which is due to last for six months will also help Amey and the contracts understand how in the future electric vehicles could be charged and what further infrastructure may be needed to ensure its fleet is fully functioning.
Jon Lawes, Managing Director for Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, said: “Through our expertise and experience in helping complex fleets cost effectively transition to electric vehicles in line with their operational requirements, this trial will support Amey’s zero emissions fleet strategy.
“With a long-established relationship and aligned sustainability ambitions through decarbonisation, we’re delighted to be working with one of the largest commercial fleet operators in the country as Amey continue to accelerate their switch to greener vehicles.”
Amey’s Sheffield, Streets Ahead contract has been using electric vehicles on the contract since 2016 replacing 20 diesel vehicles with electric and running two hydrogen vehicles as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The contract was also the first in Amey’s network to trial two vans that use a hydrogen fuel cell to extend the range of power the battery gives to approximately 200miles.
In 2020 Amey began working with the Carbon Trust to review its approach to carbon management, as well as establishing a Carbon and Climate Change Working Group to progress carbon-reduction activities and contribute to wider industry action and progress.
Amey has already removed all traditional internal combustion engine vehicles from its Company Car Choices List, offers Green Driver Training, increased its cycle to work limit to give employees access to electric bikes, and has transitioned its energy procurement to 100% renewable energy.