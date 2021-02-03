Headline News

BVRLA sees satisfaction soar as businesses seek support

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - 07:07
The BVRLA has published its 2020 Annual Review showing an increase in member satisfaction across all key areas during one of the most challenging years in the association’s 53-year history.

BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney said: “2020 will go down in the history books as being one of the toughest times that the world has faced. We have all had to adapt and respond at pace, and our resilience has been tested. But I am very proud of what we have achieved and am delighted to share the Annual Review, which provides a comprehensive overview of our work in the past year.”

82% of members report overall satisfaction with the BVRLA and 75% feel that the association delivers good value for money, both up on the previous year’s figures. Three-quarters of members would recommend joining the association to others, at a time when business leaders are increasing looking to their trade body and industry community for support.

Members report that the three most important benefits of membership are being part of the trade body that represents the voice of the industry, provides information and advice, and brings status and credibility to their business.

Keaney continues: “Although we are making big strides in increasing member satisfaction and influencing Government policy, we still have a lot of work to do. 2021 could be an even tougher year and the BVRLA will continue to support its members as we work together on key issues affecting us all, including business recovery, Covid-19 response, road transport decarbonisation and EU Exit.”

Supporting almost 500,000 jobs, adding £7.6bn in tax revenues and contributing £49bn to the UK economy each year, the vehicle rental and leasing industry’s vast purchasing power and fast fleet cycles means it is driving the decarbonisation of road transport.

Speaking at the BVRLA’s Fleets in Charge event in October, and writing to the BVRLA in November, Transport Secretary of State Grant Shapps MP acknowledged the important contribution that BVRLA members are making both environmentally and economically:

“The UK vehicle rental and leasing industry is an important part of our economy and will remain so in the future. The industry not only directly employs tens of thousands of people and generates significant value in GDP terms but also has a vital role in the UK’s transition to zero-emission road transport.

“It’s fantastic that so many BVRLA members are making commitments to introduce zero-emission fleets ahead of the Government’s phase-out target. BVRLA members are fundamental to the transition to cleaner road transport.”

