Predicting the biggest telematics developments for 2026

The pace of change within the telematics sector continues to accelerate, so we spoke with some of the leading industry specialists to find out what they think the major developments will be over the next 12 months.
Optimising claims to tackle spiralling cost and time pressures
Scott Greenhill, CEO, Agile Developments
Fleet Managers face higher insurance and claim costs and longer repair cycles because of time and resource constraints impacting the effectiveness of their claims management. Industry research suggests that a collision reported 24-hours late will increase costs by around £1,500 – a figure that is likely to increase to over £2,000 in 2026 – and average wait and repair times continue to increase with vehicles off the road for weeks. To avoid spiralling costs, excessive time pressures and damaging operational downtime, vehicle operators need robust, responsive, and accurate systems that streamline the reporting process for both the driver and fleet manager.
This will undoubtedly require greater levels of digitisation and the adoption of AI-powered, app-based solutions that are integrated seamlessly with existing telematics solutions to deliver advanced data capture and reporting, while enabling faster decision-making and improved results. https://agileclaim.app
Technology key to eliminating smartphone distraction
Mark Hadley, CEO, Blackout Technologies
Illegal mobile phone use is still widespread, with nine in ten drivers admitting they are unable to complete a journey without touching their device. There is no indication that existing penalties are enough of a deterrent, so we can expect a growing realisation amongst fleets, insurers and police forces that technology is key to preventing many road injuries and deaths linked to smartphone distraction. The use of advanced CCTV and AI-powered video telematics to detect drivers using a device behind the wheel will certainly increase. Mobile phone blocking tools will also provide fleets with the means to tackle the problem at root by stopping illegal usage in the first place, as well as offering a non-intrusive alternative to driver-facing AI cameras where privacy concerns exist. https://www.blackout-technologies.com/fleet
Smarter telematics to enhance user experience and provide added choice
Steve Thomas, Managing Director, Ctrack UK
Fleet and video telematics has been proven technology for some time, capable of improving road safety and reducing road risk, while helping to achieve a host of performance and efficiency improvements. However, challenges remain in terms of data protection laws, driver privacy concerns and information overload, so telematics will continue to evolve to meet the changing demands of fleets and their drivers. Growing configurability and integration across both software and hardware will be critical to ensure systems can take a holistic approach and achieve greater levels of personalisation. This added flexibility and choice will enable fleets to gain better driver buy-in, meet legislative compliance and realise continued improvement. Increased automation will also save time and effort for fleet managers and other users of the technology. https://ctrack.com/uk
Transforming asset management with smaller, smarter telematics
Niclas Holm, CEO, Postrack Europe
As asset tracking advances, fleet customers are seeking more than just location. They desire higher utilisation, fewer losses and the ability to avoid unnecessary inventory costs. The continued move to smaller, more affordable and capable trackers is making this achievable, so operators will be able to better manage smaller assets – such as trailers, plant, machinery, roll cages, bins and tools – that were previously too costly to monitor. This means they will be able to track more equipment with less capital to discover hidden capacity, eliminate unauthorised usage and recover lost or stolen items. Indoor tracking further broadens the scope and potential, using GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for full visibility across depots, warehouses, yards and customer sites, while integration with sensors is making it possible to view in real-time temperature, humidity and doors. https://postrack.co.uk/
Hardware connectivity driving fleet, asset and video telematics
Vernon Bonser, UK Sales Director, Queclink Wireless Solutions
The continued evolution of telematics is being made possible by the ever-increasing capabilities of tracking and camera hardware. Connectivity will continue to progress, which will provide greater scope than ever before to use the technology in new and clever ways. 5G and satellite communications will play a crucial role moving forward in delivering faster and more reliable data transfer between hardware and software, supporting higher quality data storage, analysis, and remote monitoring. Meanwhile, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), RFID and WiFi connectivity will enable the integration of a growing range of tools and devices for unified fleet, asset and safety management. https://www.queclink.com/
Unlocking the potential of ai video telematics
Justin White, European Managing Director, SureCam
AI video telematics will start to become accepted technology due to the proven safety benefits it can deliver, but adoption will rely on addressing driver privacy concerns and avoiding data overload. The key to success will be overcoming any opposition through privacy-focused safeguards and transparent data practices that increase driver visibility into what is collected and why. The fleet manager will also need to cut through the avalanche of associated alerts. This can be achieved by giving the driver a chance to self-correct; configuring the system to prioritise the biggest opportunities; and automating engagement and coaching responses. By balancing trust with proactive risk management, fleets can reduce dangerous driver events by 70% and reduce serious vehicle collisions by over 20%. https://surecam.com/
Smarter telematics for regulatory compliance and safety
Samantha Moss, CEO, Vision Telematics
Telematics is rapidly evolving from simple tracking into a core pillar of modern fleet management. With new UK trailer legislation and EBPMS requirements, vehicle operators are now required to have real-time visibility of braking systems, trailer health and compliance status, so systems will need to adapt to keep pace with these changes. Integrated telematics platforms will simplify CO₂, fuel and EV data, supporting ESG targets and regulatory audit, while live monitoring of vehicle and DMS fault codes will provide early warnings on engine faults, reducing downtime and improving safety. Unified telematics-enabled dashboards will increasingly bring all this data together to enable fleet managers to move towards predictive, safety-led operations that cut costs, improve safety and achieve greater levels of compliance. https://visiontelematics.com/