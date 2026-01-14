RTX Northern Ireland set to make its debut

RTX Northern Ireland is set to make a high-profile debut this spring, quickly establishing itself as a must-attend event for HGV fleet operators across the region. Scheduled for 15–16 April 2026 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, this new business tradeshow will showcase the best of the road transport sector across extensive indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces.
With a clear “all about the truck” focus, RTX Northern Ireland is designed as a one-stop destination for everything related to fleet operations. Leading vehicle manufacturers and suppliers have already confirmed their attendance, reflecting strong industry backing for the inaugural event.
Major OEMs on display will include DAF, Fruehauf, Mercedes-Benz, MAN, Renault Trucks, Thermo King, Thompsons UK, and Volvo, each presenting their latest vehicles, trailers, and innovations.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology, tyres, and fleet equipment from a wide range of suppliers and dealerships. Confirmed exhibitors so far include Assured Performance Ireland, Brigade Electronics, Fastview360, Flowtech Ireland, Granco Trucks, and Hankook Tyres, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.
Beyond the exhibition halls, the Knowledge Zone will offer a two-day programme of expert-led sessions addressing the issues most relevant to HGV operators. Topics will cover compliance, skills shortages, driver recruitment, road safety, and decarbonisation, providing practical guidance and strategic insight for fleet decision-makers.
For those looking for hands-on experience, the Ride & Drive Experience allows attendees to test drive a selection of the newest vehicles on site, with the appropriate licence required.
RTX Northern Ireland is tailored specifically for HGV fleet operators, creating a relaxed environment for informal networking. Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers and foster valuable new business relationships.
The event is organised by the team behind the well-established Road Transport Expo in Warwickshire, England, and RTX Scotland, which launched successfully in Glasgow last year. The RTX portfolio will continue to grow with the planned launch of RTX Ireland in Dublin in 2027.
“We are very much looking forward to bringing the popular RTX format to Northern Ireland this spring and have been delighted with the industry support we’ve received,” said Vic Bunby, Show Director of RTX Northern Ireland.
“As with all our RTX events, the show will provide an excellent mix of quality exhibitors, knowledgeable conference sessions and a relaxed networking environment,” he added. “We can’t wait to welcome visitors in April, so please do register for your free ticket to join us.”
RTX Northern Ireland: the details
- When: 15-16 April 2026
- Where: Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn
- Cost: Free for all visitors
- Registration: https://roadtransportexpo.co.uk/northernireland/en/page/home
- Sales, exhibition and sponsorship enquiries: emma.tyrer@roadtransport.com
- Show content enquiries: hayley.tayler@roadtransport.com