Ann-Martin International acquires Schmitz Cargobull semi-trailer

Monday, February 6, 2023 - 11:28
Walsall-based food transportation specialist Ann-Martin International has taken delivery of a Schmitz Cargobull S.KO COOL box body semi-trailer, equipped with an air distribution system optimised for the trailer’s S.CU cooling unit, guaranteeing efficient and uniform temperature control during transport.

Run by owner-operator Martin Flanagan, the reefer pulled by a Volvo tractor unit will be used to carry fresh and frozen products, plus pharmaceuticals, across the UK and Western Europe. Predominantly operating through Benelux countries, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland, it is expected to clock up 150,000 km per annum.

Flanagan says: “The S.KO COOL is a great semi-trailer. It’s well-built and reliable and does everything we need it to do for our business, which involves transporting goods long distances around the UK and on the continent.”

The S.KO COOL is supplied on a five-year hire purchase agreement, with a two-year service contract for the S.CU cooling unit, and marks the haulier’s first major deal with Schmitz Cargobull.

“This is the first time my business has owned a Schmitz Cargobull trailer, but it’s not the first time we’ve operated them,” adds Flanagan. “It’s a great piece of kit. When I recently decided to move away from renting trailers, they were my go-to manufacturer.”

The new semi-trailer is built on a MODULOS galvanised and bolted chassis, which reduces weight without compromising on strength.

Specified with the S.CU cooling unit – designed to be economical, lightweight and quiet – the semi-trailer is well-equipped for the food and pharmaceutical products transported by Ann-Martin International. An electronic door locking system is PIN-controlled via the Schmitz Cargobull beSmart app. Tyre pressure monitoring technology and a fuel sensor with LED display are additional benefits for the business.

The box body is constructed using Schmitz Cargobull’s patented FERROPLAST® technology. It ensures a complete vapour diffusion-tight surface, meaning the S.KO COOL semi-trailer is energy efficient, hygienic and easy to repair.

The semi-trailer, which includes pharmaceutical certification, replaces a like-for-like rental trailer and features Schmitz Cargobull’s TrailerConnect® telematics system, providing a comprehensive overview of the trailer and intelligent vehicle management.

