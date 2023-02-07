Partnership grows between TNS 365 and Complete Tail Lift Solutions

Breakdown call centre specialist TNS 365 continues to strengthen its partnership with Complete Tail Lift Solutions.
Complete Tail Lift Solutions is an established provider of commercial vehicle breakdown and repair services, also specialising in tail lift care. The family-run business, founded by Mark and Gary Knight, achieves a first-time fix rate of around 96 per cent.
Based on the Essex/Hertfordshire border, close to both the M11 and M25, the company provides a rapid response service with an engineer on site within 60 to 90 minutes. With a growing fleet of 13 vans, it also provides breakdown coverage into the Midlands, North-West and South-West England.
Complete Tail Lift Solutions switched to using TNS 365 as its out-of-hours call centre provider for emergency call-outs. Mark Knight, Director of Complete Tail Lift Solutions, said: “We had a previous provider for out of hours, but TNS 365 comfortably beat them on price and has provided a superior service since we switched over.”
The Dunmow-based business also uses TNS 365’s software system designed for breakdown and repair specialists. “The software is great, it particularly takes the pain out of invoicing,” added Mark.
Founded by Adam Drake, TNS 365 is a specialist in call centre provision and offers its own commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair solutions. It has an extensive nationwide network of dedicated commercial vehicle technicians, meaning that clients are never more than 90 minutes from a mechanic – and most are less than an hour away.
The working relationship between the two companies has grown over several years. Complete Tail Lift Solutions helps to enhance breakdown and repair coverage for TNS 365’s own clients with vehicles operating in South-East England.
“The relationship between our two companies has developed over the years and is a reciprocal one,” said Mark. “We use the TNS 365 out-of-hours call centre to provide our clients with a high level of service outside of office hours, as well as using TNS 365’s software system. In addition, TNS 365 trusts Complete Tail Lift Solutions as expert providers of breakdown coverage for its clients with vehicles in our region. So, it’s a relationship that really benefits both parties.”
Adam Drake of TNS 365 added: “Complete Tail Lift Solutions and TNS 365 are both independent businesses who stand or fall on their customer service provision. We have been able to further enhance out-of-hours services for them, in a more cost-effective way, while they are a highly valued and trusted part of our nationwide network of sub-contractors.”