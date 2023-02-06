The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) industry is facing a significant challenge with the introduction of new EU regulations aimed at reducing CO2 emissions from trucks. The new rules, set to come into effect in 2025, have been met with opposition from industry groups who warn of the potential consequences for the HGV sector.
The Challenge of Reducing CO2 Emissions
Trucks are a major contributor to CO2 emissions and are responsible for a significant proportion of the total emissions produced by the transport sector. In response to this, the EU has set a target to reduce CO2 emissions from trucks by 30% by 2030. The new regulations will require all new trucks to meet stricter emissions standards, with the goal of reducing the average CO2 emissions of new trucks by 15% by 2025.
The challenge for the HGV industry is to produce vehicles that meet these new standards while maintaining the necessary levels of efficiency, reliability, and performance. This requires significant investment in new technologies, such as electric and hybrid drivetrains, as well as the development of new materials and manufacturing processes.
The Potential Consequences of Non-Compliance
The industry groups have warned that the new regulations could lead to a significant increase in costs for the HGV sector, which could be passed on to consumers. This, in turn, could lead to a decrease in demand for HGVs and a reduction in the number of vehicles on the road.
Furthermore, non-compliance with the new regulations could result in fines and penalties, which could have a significant impact on the financial stability of the industry. The industry groups have called on the EU to consider the potential consequences of the new regulations and to take a more flexible approach that takes into account the specific needs of the HGV sector.
A Path Forward
While the new EU truck CO2 rules present a significant challenge for the HGV industry, there is also an opportunity to innovate and create new, more sustainable solutions. The industry can work together with governments and stakeholders to develop and implement new technologies and processes that meet the requirements of the new regulations while also providing benefits for the environment and society.
IRU EU Advocacy Director Raluca Marian said, “The vital logistics chains that supply EU citizens with food, medicine and other essentials should not be subject to an uncertain leap into the dark which could jeopardise their stability.”
“A CO₂ standard proposal for Europe’s logistics sector should push for all options to achieve carbon neutrality. A complete move away from combustion, notwithstanding that this too can achieve the same objective, depending on what is burnt, can only be described as an unnecessary and risky experiment,” she added.
Carbon neutral fuels are also the most realistic option to decarbonise aviation, most maritime transport, and the existing fleet of road vehicles. The availability of sustainable biomass is more than sufficient to satisfy the demand in advanced biofuels for the three transport modes.
Author: Mark Salisbury, Editor Fleetpoint