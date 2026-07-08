Renault Master strengthens Europe’s leading large van range

Renault has enhanced its award-winning Master range for 2026, introducing a series of upgrades that improve comfort, practicality, safety and electric performance. Following its rise to become Europe’s best-selling large van at the beginning of 2026 across both internal combustion engine (ICE) and E-Tech electric models, the Renault Master continues to build on its reputation for durability, versatility and low operating costs.
Designed to meet the demands of professional users, the latest Renault Master benefits from a redesigned cabin that enhances everyday usability. E-Tech electric models, along with automatic petrol and diesel variants, receive a new centre console that creates an additional 90mm of space, making it easier for occupants to move between the cab and load area. The revised layout also improves comfort for the middle passenger by providing greater leg and knee room.
Practicality is further improved with the introduction of hands-free access and start via a new badge system, helping business users save time throughout the working day.
Safety technology has also been strengthened across the range. Every front-wheel-drive Renault Master now comes equipped with a driver attention monitoring camera and an electric parking brake with Auto Hold as standard. E-Tech electric and automatic models additionally benefit from adaptive cruise control with dedicated steering wheel controls, alongside an upgraded digital instrument cluster that provides clearer driver information.
Renault has also improved the performance of its electric van range with a new 87kWh battery manufactured in Europe and assembled at the Renault Batilly plant in France. Although battery capacity remains unchanged, the adoption of mid-nickel battery chemistry enhances thermal management while improving charging efficiency and overall performance.
The new battery is paired with an 11kW bidirectional charger as standard, while a 22kW bidirectional charger is available as an option. From September 2026, depending on market availability, the Renault Master will also support Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, allowing energy to flow between the vehicle and the electricity grid.
Recognising the growing demand for mobile working solutions, Renault has equipped the Master with 220V power sockets in both the cabin and load compartment. Delivering up to 3,500W of power, the system enables users to charge cordless tools and equipment directly from the vehicle, increasing productivity on site.
The Renault Master E-Tech electric range is also expanding with the introduction of a new chassis-cab model featuring a 40kWh battery. Joining the existing 87kWh version, the new variant provides a more affordable electric option aimed at municipalities and businesses operating primarily in urban environments.
Motorhome converters will also benefit from technical enhancements, including a rear track that is 120mm wider than before, making it easier to integrate living accommodation during vehicle conversion.
Sustainability remains a key focus for Renault’s light commercial vehicle strategy. The upper section of the dashboard now contains 20% recycled plastic sourced from end-of-life vehicles through Renault’s “The Future Is Neutral” initiative. This innovative manufacturing process allows recycled materials to be used in visible interior components without compromising quality, durability or safety, reinforcing Renault’s commitment to a more circular automotive economy.
The manufacturer’s “Converted by Renault” programme has also been expanded with a wider choice of factory-assembled conversions. New aluminium and steel dropside flatbed and tipper models, developed in partnership with bodybuilders JPM and Gruau, join the range alongside a new high-capacity model offering between 20 and 23 cubic metres of load volume with a tail lift. A bus version is also planned for a future launch.
Frédéric Clermont, VP, Renault LCV Product & Revenue, said: “For nearly 50 years, Renault Master has supported business customers in their day-to-day activities. Voted “Van of the Year” in 2025, the fourth-generation Renault Master gains new versions and features, along with a redesigned more functional dashboard. This new dashboard contains 20% of recycled plastic sourced from end-of-life vehicles through our subsidiary “The Future is NEUTRAL”. With a wide variety of products and full range of vehicles “converted by Renault” directly at the plant, Renault Master became Europe’s leading large van in early 2026.”