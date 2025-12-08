Rosgal adds new Renault Trucks hotbox

Civil engineering specialist Rosgal has upgraded its HGV fleet with a new Renault Trucks C380 P6x2 rigid, fitted with a Marvtech hotbox tipper body, as part of its commitment to supporting both its own and its customers’ sustainability goals.
The Greater Manchester based firm provides groundworks and civil engineering services for projects across the North West, from bus stop and cycle lane improvements to highways maintenance and traffic management solutions.
The new Renault Trucks C380 P6x2 will be used for local civils work including junction improvements, resurfacing for local authorities and Transport for Greater Manchester, as well as 24/7 emergency traffic light repairs. It replaces an older 18-plate model as Rosgal continues its fleet renewal programme, refreshing vehicles every 3–4 years to reduce emissions and improve performance.
“This is the third Renault Trucks vehicle to join the Rosgal fleet and we have been so impressed by the previous Renault Trucks hotbox– it’s literally the best truck we’ve ever had. It’s powerful, comfortable, and all our drivers love to drive it, so it was an easy decision to choose the C380 Renault for our fleet replacement,” explained Tom Sweeney, Director of Rosgal.
Supplied by Renault Trucks dealer JDS Truck & Van, the 26-tonne C380 is powered by an 11-litre Euro VI Step E diesel engine producing 380hp and 1,800Nm torque. With Renault Trucks’ Optidriver automated 12-speed gearbox and integrated Eco and Power modes, the C380 delivers optimum fuel efficiency and smooth performance in all conditions.
The truck features Optifleet telematics with a two-year prepaid subscription, giving Rosgal detailed fuel consumption reports by vehicle and driver – supporting the company’s sustainability goals.
Safety and driver comfort are also enhanced with Optibrake retarder, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with advanced emergency braking, electronic stability control, and a spacious day cab with digital 12″ HD display and climate control.
A key aspect of the new vehicle is the Marvtech hotbox tipper body, designed to maintain asphalt at the correct temperature throughout a shift. According to Sweeney: “Marvtech use smart burner technology which is the most efficient gas heating system available. It keeps the asphalt at the right temperature, day and night, which is essential in our line of work.”
The hotbox also incorporates tool gantries and a dedicated lift system for safe handling of gas bottles, ensuring both productivity and operator safety.
Rosgal’s investment in the Euro VI Renault Trucks C Range supports its ambitious Carbon Reduction Policy, which commits the company to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 – twenty years ahead of the UK government’s national target. The lower-emission Euro VI engine, combined with the truck’s advanced fuel-efficiency technologies and data-driven Optifleet system, enables Rosgal to reduce its operational footprint while delivering essential infrastructure services.
Rosgal also value the close working relationship with local Renault Trucks distribution partner JDS Truck & Van. “The service from JDS has been excellent throughout,” said Sweeney. “It’s personal, responsive and reliable – you can pick up the phone to Richard Davies at JDS and everything gets sorted quickly. The whole team is very efficient, nothing is too much trouble, and their Salford site is right on our doorstep. The Marvtech team are equally impressive.”
Richard Davies, Director of JDS Truck & Van, added: “Rosgal are a pleasure to do business with. Their commitment to sustainability aligns closely with our own values, and this latest Renault Trucks C380 hotbox will help them deliver essential works across Greater Manchester more efficiently, more safely, and with lower emissions. We are proud to continue supporting Rosgal with vehicles and aftersales service that meet their high standards.”