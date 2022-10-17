VodaFone
Headline News

Manufacturer News

Ridgway Rentals add two70-tonne Renault Trucks

Monday, October 17, 2022 - 06:37
No Comments
1,194 Views
Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Secondary News

Nationwide plant hire company, Ridgway Rentals Ltd, has taken delivery of two new 70-tonne Renault Trucks T520 6×2 tag axle tractors, with reliability, dealer location and driver appeal cited as the key reasons for the selection of the new vehicles.

Supplied by Renault Truck Commercials, the Renault Trucks T520s, striking in Ridgway Rentals’ striking blue and white livery, have been added as replacement vehicles to the 10-strong predominantly Renault Trucks fleet. The T520s with sleeper cab move heavy plant machinery, including excavators, bulldozers and dump trucks across the UK.

Rob Jones, Director of Ridgway Rentals explains why they opted for the Renault Trucks: “With an increased demand for our services, we are extremely busy. The new vehicles have been brought in to replace older stock and to ensure that we have the very best fleet to meet our customer’s needs. We also have our local Renault Trucks dealer, Perrys of Gobowen, on our doorstep so that repair and maintenance is stress-free.”

The T520s are fitted with the ATO 2612F gearbox, reinforced for heavy duty use (XTREM), with automatic clutch.

Optional extras specified include Alcoa brushed matt aluminium wheels, 4-point cab air suspension with ride-height control system, roof mounted twin air horns, comfort air conditioning, fridge, one-touch electric windows, leather steering wheel and ROADPAD+.

“We find Renault Trucks has a well-deserved reputation for reliability and our drivers are big fans. The trucks are out on the road four nights a week and they say driving the T520s is an absolute pleasure; the cab is more comfortable and the bed is better.” Says Rob Jones.

Rob continues: “The trucks are also becoming local celebrities! Winning “Best Shropshire Truck” at The Whitchurch Truck show and they are regularly photographed on the move and posted by truck spotters on social media. Seeing the vehicles looking so impressive and celebrated by others is the icing on the cake!”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

ZF sets new industry benchmarks for safety an...

Oct 18, 2022No Comments

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has presented the future of intelligent truck-trailers by unveiling two advanced innovation vehicles. Uniquely able to combine truck and trailer technologies

Rivus Academy explores the ...

Leading fleet solutions provider, Rivus, hosted more than 20

Oct 18, 2022
Jeremy Hunt

Emergency Budget: What it m...

The Chancellor’s Emergency Budget has some serious implications for

Oct 18, 2022
HGV Fuel Tank

New research highlights an ...

The World Benchmarking Alliance’s new Transport Benchmark highlights an

Oct 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,328 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20223,894 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20223,768 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,468 Views
    loading docks for trucks at warehouse

    Volta Trucks and Siemens partn...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Oct 14, 20223,378 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,350 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,642 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,318 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202246,530 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,924 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing