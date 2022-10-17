Rhino charges forward with Mandata Go

A fast-growing logistics company that was founded during the pandemic says its user-friendly transport management system from Mandata has played a key role in its growth.
Launched in 2020, Rhino Express is a full-service logistics company. Its comprehensive offering includes warehousing, white glove goods delivery, container logistics, abnormal loads and courier services including time-critical delivery. Based in Glasgow, the company works across Scotland and the wider UK. It holds the ISO 9001 mark for quality management. It currently has 13 vehicles in its fleet, a mixture of trucks and vans, and also uses a sub-contractor.
The company wanted a transport management system (TMS) to help it provide a high level of customer service, gain ISO 9001 accreditation and ensure efficiency of operations. It also wanted a system that was scalable. Rhino Express chose Mandata’s Go platform because it is specifically designed for start-up to small and medium-sized hauliers looking to simplify everything from customer ordering and job planning to real-time job execution, proof of delivery and invoicing.
John Alexander, Office Manager for Rhino Express, said: “As a fast-growing new business we needed a system that brought a lot of functionality under one roof, while also integrating with our accounts software.
“Mandata Go gives us great visibility across our organisation. The office can book in jobs which get fed through to the drivers, who in turn can see all the details via the mobile app. Drivers can also update a job status and upload photos for proof of delivery. It is really an end-to-end solution for us, from a job coming in right through to invoicing on completion. The support from Mandata has also been excellent, in particular the online help pages, which answered a lot of our questions.”
Rhino uses Mandata Go to book in and price jobs, with flexibility to do this manually or automatically. Mandata Go can also allocate jobs to a sub-contractor, record the price they charge and reconcile their costs against invoices. The system integrates with Rhino Express’ accounts software and enables them to quickly send customers both invoices and proof of delivery.
Mandata’s complete package for Rhino also includes vehicle checking, tracking and the Manifests and Navigation apps for drivers, providing satnav with optimised truck routing, ETA notifications and electronic proof of delivery.
“Starting a business in a pandemic was never going to be easy,” added John. “It was therefore paramount that the transport management system was user-friendly and hassle-free. Mandata Go ticks those boxes – drivers love it and so does the office team. Here at HQ we have an excellent real-time view of all jobs, their status and the locations of our vehicles. It has definitely helped our business growth; in fact, we would not have grown so quickly without it. It helps us to save time and be as efficient as possible.”