VodaFone
Headline News

Compliance

Rhino charges forward with Mandata Go

Monday, October 17, 2022 - 06:24
No Comments
1,272 Views
Compliance, Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, News, Newsletter, Top News

A fast-growing logistics company that was founded during the pandemic says its user-friendly transport management system from Mandata has played a key role in its growth.

Launched in 2020, Rhino Express is a full-service logistics company. Its comprehensive offering includes warehousing, white glove goods delivery, container logistics, abnormal loads and courier services including time-critical delivery. Based in Glasgow, the company works across Scotland and the wider UK. It holds the ISO 9001 mark for quality management. It currently has 13 vehicles in its fleet, a mixture of trucks and vans, and also uses a sub-contractor.

The company wanted a transport management system (TMS) to help it provide a high level of customer service, gain ISO 9001 accreditation and ensure efficiency of operations. It also wanted a system that was scalable. Rhino Express chose Mandata’s Go platform because it is specifically designed for start-up to small and medium-sized hauliers looking to simplify everything from customer ordering and job planning to real-time job execution, proof of delivery and invoicing.

John Alexander, Office Manager for Rhino Express, said: “As a fast-growing new business we needed a system that brought a lot of functionality under one roof, while also integrating with our accounts software.

“Mandata Go gives us great visibility across our organisation. The office can book in jobs which get fed through to the drivers, who in turn can see all the details via the mobile app. Drivers can also update a job status and upload photos for proof of delivery. It is really an end-to-end solution for us, from a job coming in right through to invoicing on completion. The support from Mandata has also been excellent, in particular the online help pages, which answered a lot of our questions.”

Rhino uses Mandata Go to book in and price jobs, with flexibility to do this manually or automatically. Mandata Go can also allocate jobs to a sub-contractor, record the price they charge and reconcile their costs against invoices. The system integrates with Rhino Express’ accounts software and enables them to quickly send customers both invoices and proof of delivery.

Mandata’s complete package for Rhino also includes vehicle checking, tracking and the Manifests and Navigation apps for drivers, providing satnav with optimised truck routing, ETA notifications and electronic proof of delivery.

“Starting a business in a pandemic was never going to be easy,” added John. “It was therefore paramount that the transport management system was user-friendly and hassle-free. Mandata Go ticks those boxes – drivers love it and so does the office team. Here at HQ we have an excellent real-time view of all jobs, their status and the locations of our vehicles. It has definitely helped our business growth; in fact, we would not have grown so quickly without it. It helps us to save time and be as efficient as possible.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

ZF sets new industry benchmarks for safety an...

Oct 18, 2022No Comments

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has presented the future of intelligent truck-trailers by unveiling two advanced innovation vehicles. Uniquely able to combine truck and trailer technologies

Rivus Academy explores the ...

Leading fleet solutions provider, Rivus, hosted more than 20

Oct 18, 2022
Jeremy Hunt

Emergency Budget: What it m...

The Chancellor’s Emergency Budget has some serious implications for

Oct 18, 2022
HGV Fuel Tank

New research highlights an ...

The World Benchmarking Alliance’s new Transport Benchmark highlights an

Oct 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,328 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20223,894 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20223,768 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,468 Views
    loading docks for trucks at warehouse

    Volta Trucks and Siemens partn...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Oct 14, 20223,378 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,350 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,642 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,318 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202246,530 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,924 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing