Headline News

General News

Renault Trucks T 01 Racing Sets a New Standard for Used Trucks

Renault Trucks T 01 Racing Sets a New Standard for Used Trucks

Friday, January 30, 2026 - 09:44
No Comments
General News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Secondary News

Renault Trucks confirms its commitment to offer top-of-the-range used trucks, which boast performance and reliability with a touch of style. The manufacturer has just unveiled the latest version of its iconic special edition used truck: the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing. Now designed on the same lines as the Renault Trucks T Evolution, this new-look model combines a sleek body, unprecedented custom options and the latest technology. It reflects Renault Trucks’ unique expertise in redesigning used trucks.

A Bold, Customisable New Look

Like the previous version, this new-generation Renault Trucks T 01 draws inspiration from the world of motor racing. The lines of this new-look special edition have been adapted by the company’s design studio to give it a sleeker, modern style, combining matte and glossy finishes and transforming the LED headlights into a standout design feature. “The design of the first-generation of the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing enjoyed immediate popular appeal,” explains Vincent Froidevaux, a designer at Renault Trucks. “We therefore opted to keep its sporty look while adding a touch of sophistication. The design is more elegant without losing its oomph.”

Renault Trucks T 01 Racing Sets a New Standard for Used Trucks

Image: Renault Trucks

The Very Latest Technology

The T 01 Racing packs in all the technology of the Renault Trucks T Evolution while offering significant improvements in terms of driving and in-cab comfort, safety and productivity. The T01 Racing is fitted with a three-way adjustable steering column so that drivers can adapt the position to their own ergonomic needs, and the cab offers additional storage space and an optimised sleeping berth.

In terms of safety, the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing is equipped with LED lighting as standard, offering enhanced night vision and a longer lifetime. Lastly, optimised aerodynamics and cruise control features, together with class A tyres, ensure fuel savings; consumption is up to 3% lower than the previous generation of trucks.

With an exclusive design, unique customisation features and advanced technology, Renault Trucks is upping the game for used trucks with the new-generation T 01 Racing and is once again demonstrating its expertise in redesigning used trucks. For haulage companies, used trucks are a more environmentally friendly choice, avoiding the manufacture of a new truck, saving on raw materials and lowering CO2 emissions. Truck drivers are proud to be behind the wheel of the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing, which sets the bar high for performance and reliability without compromising on style.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

New Licence Rules for Heavier Electric Vans Introduced

Parliamentary Inquiry Launches into the Natio...

Jan 30, 2026No Comments

The Transport Committee has launched an inquiry that will examine the ambitions and potential effectiveness of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy. Published earlier this month, the new strategy aims to

How the Electric Freightway Project can drive forward UK net zero

BYD and Electric Vehicles U...

BYD is partnering with Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), an

Jan 30, 2026
A busy motorway

RAC data reveals petrol fal...

Fuel drops by 3p in January, with drivers of

Jan 30, 2026
VEV powers the Kinchbus transition to electric buses

VEV powers the Kinchbus tra...

Leading e-fleet solutions provider VEV has delivered the charging

Jan 29, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit