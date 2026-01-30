Renault Trucks T 01 Racing Sets a New Standard for Used Trucks

Renault Trucks confirms its commitment to offer top-of-the-range used trucks, which boast performance and reliability with a touch of style. The manufacturer has just unveiled the latest version of its iconic special edition used truck: the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing. Now designed on the same lines as the Renault Trucks T Evolution, this new-look model combines a sleek body, unprecedented custom options and the latest technology. It reflects Renault Trucks’ unique expertise in redesigning used trucks.
A Bold, Customisable New Look
Like the previous version, this new-generation Renault Trucks T 01 draws inspiration from the world of motor racing. The lines of this new-look special edition have been adapted by the company’s design studio to give it a sleeker, modern style, combining matte and glossy finishes and transforming the LED headlights into a standout design feature. “The design of the first-generation of the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing enjoyed immediate popular appeal,” explains Vincent Froidevaux, a designer at Renault Trucks. “We therefore opted to keep its sporty look while adding a touch of sophistication. The design is more elegant without losing its oomph.”
The Very Latest Technology
The T 01 Racing packs in all the technology of the Renault Trucks T Evolution while offering significant improvements in terms of driving and in-cab comfort, safety and productivity. The T01 Racing is fitted with a three-way adjustable steering column so that drivers can adapt the position to their own ergonomic needs, and the cab offers additional storage space and an optimised sleeping berth.
In terms of safety, the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing is equipped with LED lighting as standard, offering enhanced night vision and a longer lifetime. Lastly, optimised aerodynamics and cruise control features, together with class A tyres, ensure fuel savings; consumption is up to 3% lower than the previous generation of trucks.
With an exclusive design, unique customisation features and advanced technology, Renault Trucks is upping the game for used trucks with the new-generation T 01 Racing and is once again demonstrating its expertise in redesigning used trucks. For haulage companies, used trucks are a more environmentally friendly choice, avoiding the manufacture of a new truck, saving on raw materials and lowering CO2 emissions. Truck drivers are proud to be behind the wheel of the Renault Trucks T 01 Racing, which sets the bar high for performance and reliability without compromising on style.