AA launches free breakdown service for all NHS workers

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 08:31
AA, General News, News, Newsletter, Roadside Recovery, Top News

The AA is launching a free breakdown service for NHS workers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Free Breakdown Service

From today, Thursday (2 April), NHS staff who break down on their way to or from work will be able to call for help, whether or not they are an AA member. A dedicated hotline has been set up on 0800 0725064.

The service, which is available to anyone with an NHS ID, includes free recovery to and from work as well as help if they break down at home.

 Simon Breakwell, AA chief executive officer, said: “We all recognise that everyone across the NHS is doing an absolutely vital job and we want to help them.

“The last thing they need to worry about right now is a breakdown, so we’re pleased to be able to help them with free recovery to and from work for as long as the current crisis continues.

“The idea came from numerous suggestions from our people indicating that the NHS are there for us, so we want to be there for them.

“This applies to everyone in the NHS from cleaners, porters, nurses to surgeons, as they are all crucial. Like the entire nation, everyone at the AA is incredibly proud of the work and dedication of the NHS. We salute them and hope this assistance will help them.”

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said: “As we look to do everything possible to combat coronavirus, it’s crucial that we put provisions in place so our NHS workers can focus on giving life-saving treatment in hospitals.

“Offering free breakdown service support will keep health workers moving and is a fantastic example of how organisations are pulling together during this crisis.”

 Garrett Emmerson, London Ambulance Service chief executive said: “It is vital that all our key NHS people get to and from their essential work every day. It is very reassuring to know that the AA will be looking out for us should we need their breakdown assistance to help us along the way.”

The offer will be available to the approximate 1.5 million NHS workers across the UK while the crisis continues and reviewed on a regular basis.

NHS people are encouraged to register online at www.theAA.com/nhs to receive an SMS message with the dedicated phone number to speed up calling for breakdown assistance, but they will be still be able to get help from the AA if they have not registered..

