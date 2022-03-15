VodaFone
The Motor Ombudsman welcomes The Motoring Organisation

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - 09:42
The Motor Ombudsman, the Ombudsman dedicated to the automotive sector, is pleased to announce that The Motoring Organisation, the Sheffield-based provider of warranty products for cars, vans, motorcycles and motorhomes, has gained accreditation to the Ombudsman’s Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)-approved Motor Industry Code of Practice for Vehicle Warranty Products.

The Motor Ombudsman logoThe portfolio of businesses signed up to the Vehicle Warranty Products Code represents around 75% of the industry’s major providers that administer over two million vehicle warranty products to consumers every year. The Code of Practice was launched in 2009 to drive up standards beyond those required by law for the provision of automotive warranties. It details a series of commitments that all businesses agree to adhere to as part of their accreditation. These are namely, the use of accurate and clear advertising and consumer communications, the provision of advice and information in line with the customer’s needs, the writing of jargon-free and easy-to-understand product literature, and the supply of additional consumer protection above and beyond the business’s legal obligations.

Becoming accredited to the long-established Vehicle Warranty Products Code gives The Motoring Organisation and their customers access to The Motor Ombudsman’s impartial and independent motor industry-specific Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service, if a dispute is not concluded directly through The Motoring Organisation’s in-house complaints process in the first instance.

Furthermore, being a part of the Code of Practice provides The Motoring Organisation with several other key benefits, such as the opportunity to speak with members of The Motor Ombudsman’s dispute resolution team for information and expert guidance, the ability to attend exclusive Motor Ombudsman events and motor industry update meetings, in addition to being eligible to enter The Motor Ombudsman’s Customer Service Star Awards – to be recognised by consumers for The Motoring Organisation’s ethos of going above and beyond to provide the very highest standards of service.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of the Motor Ombudsman, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Motoring Organisation to our Vehicle Warranty Products Code, further expanding the coverage of the Code for motorists purchasing extended warranties for their vehicles. They are a valued addition to our Code of Practice portfolio, and we look forward to working with Chris Pinkney and his team during the coming months.”

Chris Pinkney, Managing Director at The Motoring Organisation, added: “Our accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s Vehicle Warranty Products Code clearly highlights our commitment to providing our suite of warranty products to our customers in line with industry best practice. Being a part of the Code equally gives consumers the all-important peace of mind and reassurance that there is a free-of-charge and motor industry-specific dispute resolution service available, should there be a complaint that our own team is unable to conclude to their satisfaction.”

VodaFone

