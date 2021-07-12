MAN introduces digital side mirror system for truck range

MAN has introduced a range of new technical features for its TGX, TGS, TGM and TGL trucks, including a digital side mirror system.
The MAN OptiView mirror replacement system combined with the MAN CruiseAssist driving assistant, promises additional fuel savings of up to 3.7% percent.
Operators also benefit from over-the-air updates, with the new MAN Now digital services.
“We know that our customers’ businesses never stand still, so at MAN we never stop working on enhancements for our products. For this reason, we are making our new Truck Generation more efficient, safer and more innovative and are placing even more focus on simplifying the day-to-day operations of our customers and drivers, thus making us a reliable and competent partner,” said Göran Nyberg, executive board member for sales and customer solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.
MAN Optiview can be ordered from October onwards and works exclusively with cameras, including at the front and on the sides of the vehicle. They show what is happening around the truck on two large high-resolution displays on the A-pillars and also on the screen of the media system.
The driver has a selection of view options to choose from, each consistently eliminating blind spots, improving visibility and, above all else, significantly improving safety for other road users. The turn assist function is also integrated into the display concept.
MAN CruiseAssist can be used to steer, brake and accelerate the TGX and TGS trucks independently in traffic on the motorway, even in the case of traffic jams. Even though the driver needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times, the system takes a lot of the burden off the driver and offers safety benefits. Both systems will be available for the TGX and TGS from July. The collision avoidance assistant as well as the lane change support and turn assist functions, which are already available for the TGX and TGS, can be ordered for the TGM from October.
A new turn assist camera system with warning function from MAN Individual provides greater safety ex works, particularly as a retrofit solution for older vehicles.
When it comes to efficiency, the new dynamic torque adjustment function, which can also be ordered from July, and the speed reduction when cruising at idling speed help to reduce fuel consumption.
MAN Perform, a tool for analysing driver and vehicle deployment, will also be upgraded between the second half of 2021 and early 2022, offering new features such as automated fleet and driver reports, and the ability to integrate additional performance data.
The digital maintenance management system MAN ServiceCare, which acts as an interface in analysing and transmitting vehicle data to the MAN service outlet in this new expansion stage, also offers advantages in terms of greater vehicle availability: The ServiceCare Center takes it upon itself to contact customers in good time if a fault occurs on the vehicle – before this fault results in a breakdown.