MAN launches 250-ton TGX heavy-duty tractor unit

MAN Truck & Bus has unveiled a new TGX 41.640 8×4/4 capable of moving extreme loads up to 250 tons, reinforcing its position in the premier class of heavy-duty transport. Designed to handle oversized cargo such as wind turbine components, high-voltage transformers, and even submarines, the TGX 41.640 combines raw power with advanced engineering.
The four-axle tractor unit is equipped with a 640 hp MAN D3876 in-line six-cylinder engine delivering 3,000 Nm of torque across 900–1,380 rpm, ideal for heavy loads at low speeds. The automated MAN TipMatic 12.30 OD gearbox includes a torque converter clutch (WSK) for sensitive manoeuvring and low-wear starts, offering up to 1.59 times more torque. Additional features such as the Retarder 40 ensure consistent braking performance and thermal stability, while special TipMatic programs optimise operations for both extreme heavy loads and more economical lighter transports.
The new TGX is a complete factory solution from MAN Individual. The base vehicle is produced at MAN’s Munich plant and enhanced at the Wittlich Truck Modification Center with reinforced cooling, heavy-duty couplings, diesel and hydraulic tanks, and other specialised components. Central heavy-duty equipment is bundled in a tower behind the cab, featuring four pressure tanks for 160 litres of additional air, a 960-litre diesel tank, a 290-litre two-stage heavy-duty hydraulic tank, and a dedicated heavy-duty transport cooler to maintain engine performance under extreme conditions. Optional coupling solutions include the JOST JSK 38 C fifth wheel and the ROCKINGER 56 EA for secure and reliable trailer connections on uneven terrain.
Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus, said: “With our new 250-ton tractor unit, we are returning to the supreme discipline of heavy-duty transport. Thanks to MAN Individual’s expertise, we are offering our customers a highly specialised vehicle that combines maximum performance, reliability and economy in one package. We are sending out a strong signal to simplify our customers’ business.”
The first 250-tonne TGX has been delivered to German rental specialist BFS, with Jan Plieninger, Managing Director, commenting: “We are very proud to have the very first of these special high-performance trucks in our fleet! It is the perfect flagship for our special vehicle rental fleet and another highlight in our 60-year partnership with MAN.” BFS provides flexible short- and long-term rental solutions, supported by a service network of over 90 MAN workshops across Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, and the Netherlands.
Design, Comfort, and Customisation
The TGX is available with the MAN Individual Lion S package, offering exclusive design and interior upgrades such as carbon trim, black aerodomes, red accents, Alcantara seat covers, decorative stitching, and red seat belts. Options include a 24-inch television, electrically adjustable TV recliner, and ambient lighting, enhancing driver comfort during long hauls.
Comprehensive Service and Financing
MAN supports the new heavy-duty range with a full portfolio of services and financing options, including MAN Service Contracts, Extended Warranty, Uptime Guarantee, and digital tools such as Perform, Compliant M, Timed, and ServiceCare. Its global service network spans around 1,670 locations in over 140 countries. Flexible financing and insurance models via MAN Financial Services, including Hire Purchase and PremiumCover, provide additional security for heavy-duty operators.
With this launch, MAN now offers a complete series-based solution for vehicles ranging from 3.5 to 250 tons, covering light to heavy transport needs across the TGE, TGL, TGM, TGS, and TGX ranges – including fully electric models from 12 to 42 tons.