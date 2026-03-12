Logistics UK launches search for Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026

Business group Logistics UK has launched its search for Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026, inviting professional drivers across the country to nominate roadside facilities that go above and beyond for the logistics sector.
The initiative forms part of Logistics UK’s wider campaign to raise standards at roadside facilities and highlight the essential role high-quality rest areas play for the nation’s HGV drivers. By recognising the best truck stops in the country, the organisation hopes to spotlight the sites delivering the safe, comfortable and well-equipped environments drivers need when working long hours on the road.
The search officially began on 11 March, with drivers encouraged to nominate truck stops that consistently meet or exceed expectations. Nominations can highlight practical elements that define a driver’s experience, including security measures, the condition of parking surfaces, lighting, food availability and overall value for money. These factors are considered crucial to ensuring drivers have access to reliable and comfortable rest facilities while travelling the UK’s road network.
Maddi Solloway-Price, Head of Road Freight & English Regions Policy at Logistics UK, said: “The UK’s logistics workforce is the backbone of the economy yet despite the industry’s size and importance, there is a chronic shortage of safe and secure overnight parking. Our campaign to find the Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026 will celebrate the fantastic truck stops that already exist and highlight the critical function they fulfil to ensure the smooth movement of goods around the country.”
The winner will be announced in July and selected by an independent judging panel made up of senior logistics industry specialists. The panel includes Sue Alty, founder of My Truck Stop; Chris Holloway, founder of Motorway Buddy; and Maddi Solloway-Price from Logistics UK.
The winning truck stop will receive a prestigious trophy and gain valuable exposure through a feature in Logistics Magazine, the organisation’s flagship publication. In addition, the winner will benefit from a bespoke PR package promoting its achievement through trade press, regional media and Logistics UK’s social channels.
Sue Alty, Co-Founder of My Truck Stop, commented: “Drivers notice everything about a truck stop, from the parking and food to the showers and overall equipment. That’s why improving facilities and recognising the sites that are doing things well really matters. When a truck stop gets it right, drivers are the first to notice. I’m delighted to be part of the judging panel and to help shine a light on the truck stops that genuinely deserve recognition.”
Motorway Buddy Founder Chris Holloway added: “In this day and age it is unacceptable that there is insufficient safe and secure parking for HGV drivers. It is great to be on the judging panel and help highlight this critical area and recognise the truck stops that are providing an invaluable service to the logistics sector.”
To encourage participation, Logistics UK is offering drivers an added incentive. Everyone who submits a nomination will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win an IROAD Dash Cam FX2 PRO, supplied by Parksafe Group.
Nominations for Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026 remain open until 31 May, giving drivers across the UK the opportunity to recognise the facilities that support them on the road and help set the standard for the industry. Nominations can be made here: https://logistics.org.uk/media/best-truck-stop-of-the-year