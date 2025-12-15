Startin Group opens new Fleet Hub in Redditch to strengthen national fleet capability.
Startin Group has opened a dedicated Fleet Hub in Redditch as the dealer group moves to expand its position in the UK fleet sector, where operators are managing tight supply, volatile EV demand and growing pressure on lead times.
The 14,226 sq ft facility has been refitted to support higher vehicle throughput and tighter quality control. Formerly a car auction site, it now houses offices, a logistics function, a warehouse, and a secure 0.53-acre compound, with capacity for more than 350 vehicles.
The move will create six new jobs, and Startin expects the site to process more than 2,000 units in its first year, a step intended to cut bottlenecks and standardise preparation and delivery as volumes increase. Additional PDI capability will be added in 2026 to bring more work in-house and reduce reliance on third parties.
The investment is designed to support the group’s expanding multi-brand fleet portfolio, which spans Vauxhall, Peugeot, Kia, Renault, Dacia, Suzuki and Honda, with more brands joining in 2026. These position Startin to supply both local corporate and public sector customers and national leasing, rental and broker channels, where demand for electric vans and mixed powertrain fleets is shifting quickly.
Lee O’Connell, Startin Group’s head of group fleet, said the hub is central to the company’s fleet growth strategy. “This is a milestone for the business because it gives us greater control over our logistics, preparation standards and turnaround times. The Fleet Hub gives us the capacity and discipline to match rising demand with consistent service. We are building an experienced and talented team that aims to set new standards in the industry.”
The hub will also reshape Startin’s operating model. The group is recruiting a logistics manager, fleet support administrator and a Fleet BDM, roles intended to strengthen workflow management and commercial development as volumes increase.
O’Connell’s appointment earlier this year signalled the group’s intent to rapidly expand its fleet operations, combining OEM discipline with leasing and mobility experience.