CS2 Transport refreshes fleet with new reefers and artics

Temperature controlled specialist CS2 Transport has refreshed its fleet with three new range-topping DAF XG 530 tractor units and seven new Chereau multi-temperature semi-trailers from Asset Alliance Group.
The new vehicles have been supplied via contract hire with full repair and maintenance packages, including tyres and roadside assistance, on multi-year terms.
Kevin Ford, Operations Director at CS2 Transport, says: “We run 24-7, stopping only for Christmas Day, working with the major supermarkets, food manufacturers and food service providers on a demanding schedule. It’s vital we have a flexible, reliable vehicle fleet that won’t let us down.
“Asset Alliance Group were straight-talking throughout the process, competitive, and able to deliver what we needed hassle-free. National Key Account Manager Jim Agnew – who put the deal together – was so helpful throughout the process and we know we can reach him on the phone quickly if there’s ever an issue.”
By using contract hire, the operator’s preferred method for financing its modern fleet, CS2 Transport ensures it has the reliable tools for the job in exchange for a simple, monthly payment.
All the company’s semi-trailers and refrigerated rigid vehicles are multi-temperature, with the Chereau additions equipped with high-efficiency Carrier Vector HE 19 units. This enables the business to deliver a ‘complete service’ to customers across the UK, whether transporting ambient, chilled, frozen or finished goods.
The DAF XG 6×2 tractor units feature large, comfortable cabs with air-sprung drivers’ seats and ‘Xtra Comfort’ mattresses, underlining CS2 Transport’s ethos of a well-trained, professional team operating modern, high quality equipment. They are in addition to four DAF XG 530 tractor units supplied into the business by Asset Alliance Group in 2023.
“We also found that the administrative side of this latest deal – the paperwork essentially – went very smoothly, which is not always the case in these situations. This freed me up to concentrate on the demands of my day job,” adds Ford.
Headquartered in Chesterfield, the firm has a fleet of 60 vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, 18 to 26-tonne trucks – the majority fitted with tail-lifts – through to tractor unit and semi-trailer combinations. It operates a BRCGS Grade AA accredited cold store, cross-dock facility and has blast freezing capabilities.