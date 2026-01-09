CoolKit joins Healthcare Distribution Association UK

CoolKit, the UK’s leading specialist in temperature-controlled and refrigerated light commercial vehicles, has joined the Healthcare Distribution Association (HDA UK) as an associate member.
HDA UK represents the UK’s largest wholesalers of medicines and healthcare products, working with regulators, manufacturers and government to ensure the safe and efficient distribution of pharmaceuticals.
Becoming an associate member strengthens CoolKit’s long-standing commitment to the healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics sector, creating new opportunities to collaborate, share best practices and shape the future of safe and sustainable medicine distribution across the UK.
For more than two decades, CoolKit has delivered lightweight, energy-efficient and GDP-compliant refrigerated vehicle conversions built to meet the exacting needs of healthcare logistics. This development further demonstrates the company’s dedication to quality, safety and compliance across the healthcare supply chain.
By joining the HDA UK network, the business strengthens collaboration with key industry stakeholders and aligns its vehicle solutions with the rigorous standards required by medicine distributors.
Patrick McKimm, Sales Director at CoolKit, said: “We’re proud to become associate members of the HDA UK.
“This partnership reflects our deep understanding of the pharmaceutical distribution sector and reinforces our commitment to supporting customers with vehicles that deliver reliability, efficiency and compliance every day.”
CoolKit’s recent £2 million investment programme to enhance production capabilities and increase capacity ensures it can meet growing demand from pharmaceutical distributors.
By joining the HDA UK network, CoolKit continues to play a key role in advancing standards for healthcare transport and supporting the delivery of safe, reliable medicines nationwide.