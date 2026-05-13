Pall-Ex Group unveils £8m investment in new south west logistics hubs

Leading logistics network Pall-Ex Group has announced plans for two major new logistics hubs in the South West as part of an £8 million investment aimed at strengthening its regional logistics services.
The developments, located in Willand, Devon and Launceston, Cornwall, are designed to support growing demand for palletised freight distribution and warehousing services across one of the UK’s most challenging delivery regions.
Often referred to as the ‘final frontier’ for logistics operators due to its rural geography and transport complexities, the South West peninsula has nevertheless become a significant growth area for the logistics sector. Pall-Ex Group says it has experienced consistent year-on-year growth throughout the region, prompting the need for expanded infrastructure and greater operational capacity.
The company’s new Pall-Ex South West hub in Willand, Devon, will span 218,000 sq ft and is expected to be completed by Summer 2026. Located less than half a mile from the company’s current facility, the site will enable the business to significantly increase operational capacity while retaining its existing workforce.
The expansion is expected to create a 15% increase in local employment, with recruitment planned across customer service, warehouse operations, forklift driving and night planning roles. Once fully operational, the two new South West hubs are expected to process more than 60 vehicles per night.
Meanwhile, the company’s new Pall-Ex Logistics facility in Launceston, Cornwall, is already operational. The purpose-built 114,000 sq ft site provides storage capacity for up to 3,500 pallets and can handle the movement of approximately 650 pallets per day.
The Cornwall facility is also expected to increase its workforce by between 10% and 15%, with new opportunities becoming available in warehouse operations, supervision and management.
Both sites have been designed with sustainability in mind and will incorporate a range of environmentally focused technologies, including all-electric forklift truck fleets, solar panels and green water filtration systems. The hubs are also being developed to meet the highest BREEAM sustainability standards.
The investment follows sustained growth across the South West, where the company’s existing facilities have reached capacity. According to Pall-Ex Group, the new developments will provide larger, purpose-built facilities capable of supporting increasing customer demand while improving regional distribution efficiency.
Barry Byers, chief operating officer for Pall-Ex Group, said: “The South West has always been a challenging location for distribution companies. Yet in the past five years, we’ve generated unprecedented growth here, with more and more businesses around the region demanding a reliable and robust logistics network. With that growth, though, comes the need to evolve. That’s why the time feels right to make this significant investment to ensure that our distribution services are up to the challenge.
“The last 30 years have been all about adapting and future-proofing the business; whether through supporting our partners around the country, investing in the latest technology to provide them with unparalleled visibility, or by enhancing our regional distribution services. This announcement really is testament to the hard work put in to get us where we are now in the South West, so that we can make sure we’re perfectly positioned to tackle the regional challenges of the next three decades.”
The announcement follows a landmark year for Pall-Ex Group as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since launching three decades ago, the logistics network has expanded into a major national and international operator, with the latest South West investment marking another significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy.