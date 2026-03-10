New UK-EU SPS Agreement set to boost trade

UK exporters and importers could see significant reductions in costs, delays and administrative burdens following the government’s announcement of progress on a new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the European Union. The update, delivered by Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, marks a key step in the UK government’s effort to reset trading relations with its largest and closest market.
The proposed agreement aims to simplify the movement of food, plants, animals and related products across the UK-EU border. By reducing paperwork and physical checks, the deal is expected to make trading faster and cheaper for businesses on both sides of the Channel, while supporting economic growth and helping to stabilise food prices.
According to the UK government, the new arrangements are intended to remove many of the barriers that have affected agri-food trade since the UK left the EU’s single market. Current processes often require extensive certification and border inspections, increasing costs and creating delays that particularly impact perishable goods.
Reducing Friction at the Border
The SPS agreement is designed to address the complexities faced by businesses trading agricultural and food products. At present, exporters must comply with multiple health certificates and inspections when sending goods to the EU, while importers face similar procedures when receiving products into the UK.
These requirements have increased administrative workloads and caused delays at ports, affecting supply chains across the food and farming sectors. Government officials say the new agreement will significantly reduce these obstacles, allowing goods to move more smoothly across borders.
Under the proposed framework, routine border checks on products such as dairy, fish, eggs and red meat imports could be removed, helping businesses cut costs and reduce the risk of spoilage caused by delays.
The government hopes businesses will begin to benefit from the agreement by mid-2027, once negotiations are completed and the necessary regulatory changes are implemented.
Government: “Real Benefits for British Businesses”
Announcing the progress on negotiations, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds emphasised the practical impact the agreement could have on businesses across the UK.
“We are resetting our relationship with the EU, our closest and largest trading partner, to make trade easier and cheaper, and deliver tangible benefits for British businesses.
“We are talking about real businesses, real employers: the Somerset cheesemaker with export trade halved, the Welsh shellfish trader turning down orders because their catch isn’t fresh by the time the paperwork is done, the Scottish farmer who can no longer sell seed potatoes to customers they’ve supplied for decades.
“By reducing delays and unnecessary paperwork, this deal will help keep shelves stocked, protect jobs and put downward pressure on food price inflation for families across the country.”
The government argues that the changes will not only benefit exporters but also importers and consumers, helping to ensure smoother supply chains and improved availability of food products.
Industry Welcomes Progress
Logistics and supply chain organisations have broadly welcomed the announcement, noting that the current post-Brexit framework has created substantial friction for traders.
James Mills, Head of Trade Policy at Logistics UK, said the SPS negotiations could provide much-needed relief for companies struggling with rising compliance costs and delays.
“UK businesses are currently forced to trade with one hand tied behind their backs as they deal with the administrative cost and delays caused by the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Current SPS requirements add cost and complexity to supply chains with certificates and inspections adding hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds to the cost of each load.
“The progress announced today regarding a new SPS agreement with the EU will be welcomed by businesses of all sizes. Fixing the friction at the border and removing unnecessary red tape will give businesses renewed confidence in trading with the EU, and help boost economic growth nationwide, because when the UK trades more easily, it grows.
“It is now essential that negotiations progress as quickly as possible so the new UK-EU SPS agreement can be delivered as expected by mid-2027. We will continue to work with the government to ensure the concerns of our members and the wider industry are heard to ensure a smooth implementation of the new trading regime from day one.”
Boosting UK Food and Drink Exports
The government believes the agreement will open up new opportunities for UK food and drink producers, many of whom rely heavily on the European market.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the deal could help more British produce reach consumers across the continent.
“More great British produce will be on European tables thanks to this agreement which will reduce barriers for exporters and create new opportunities for farmers and businesses across all parts of the UK.
“By reducing paperwork for these exports, this deal will ensure our world leading food and drink can reach customers all around Europe easier than ever before.
“To help preparations, the government has today launched a six-week Call for Information to understand how it can best support businesses to make the most of this opportunity.”
The consultation, launched by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), aims to gather feedback from industry stakeholders on how the government can support businesses during the transition to the new system.
Preparing Businesses for Change
Officials are encouraging businesses across the agri-food supply chain—including producers, manufacturers, logistics companies and retailers—to begin preparing for the new arrangements now.
A six-week Call for Information will collect feedback from companies about the support and guidance they need to adapt to the new rules and maximise the benefits of the agreement
The government has also pledged to provide sector-specific guidance and work closely with industry bodies to ensure the changes are implemented smoothly.
A Key Step in the UK-EU Trade Reset
The SPS agreement forms part of a broader effort by the UK government to strengthen economic cooperation with the EU while maintaining the UK’s regulatory independence following Brexit.
Food and agricultural exports to the EU have declined significantly since the UK left the single market, with industry figures suggesting exports have fallen by around 22% in real terms since 2018.
By reducing border friction and administrative barriers, policymakers hope the new SPS framework will help reverse this trend, revitalise trade and support businesses across the UK’s food, farming and logistics sectors.
If successfully implemented by 2027, the agreement could represent one of the most significant improvements to UK-EU trade relations since Brexit—delivering practical benefits for exporters, importers and consumers alike.