Lewes District Council expands electric waste fleet

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - 07:16
Lewes District Council’s ‘Environment First’ waste service has taken a significant step towards sustainability with the addition of five IVECO eDaily (42S14e) 4.25-tonne waste collection vehicles. This expansion is part of the council’s wider commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero targets, aligning with a national trend among local authorities to electrify their fleets.

The new eDaily vehicles feature a 4,100mm wheelbase and are powered by three modular batteries, providing a driving range of up to 186 miles. This comfortably exceeds the vehicles’ typical annual usage of 10,000 miles, ensuring operational efficiency without compromise. The batteries are integrated into the truck chassis, allowing full flexibility for waste body builds without affecting payload capacity.

Image: IVECO UK

Each waste collection unit, supplied by Terberg Matec UK Ltd, benefits from IVECO’s low-voltage ePTO system, which eliminates the need for external batteries or generators while using the vehicle’s full payload. Safety features are comprehensive, including a 360-degree camera system, audible reverse alarm, and front-and-rear lighting to meet regulatory compliance and support operational awareness.

Driver comfort and operational safety are prioritised with heated, adjustable electric mirrors, a suspended driver’s comfort seat, front fog lamps, and a 10-inch infotainment system with navigation. These enhancements help reduce fatigue during daily operations and improve productivity.

Lewes District Council worked closely with Northern Commercials to ensure the vehicles met exacting specifications for safety, efficiency, and total cost of ownership. The eDaily trucks come with an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty, supplemented by an R&M contract and 24-hour servicing, providing peace of mind and maximum fleet uptime.

Mike Cutts, Business Line Director Full Range UK & RIO at IVECO UK, commented: “This fleet is a prime example of the DNA baked into the IVECO eDaily, which is decarbonising fleets without compromising on functionality. Congratulations to Lewes District Council and Northern Commercials on these mission-ready vehicles.”

Highlighting the fleet’s excellence, the new eDaily vehicles were awarded the 2025 IVECO Mission Award in the “Grounds Maintenance and Waste Management” category, recognising their innovative contribution to sustainable local authority operations.

Lewes District Council’s investment in electric waste vehicles reflects a growing trend across the UK as local authorities aim to reduce operational emissions while maintaining the reliability and efficiency of essential services. With electric vehicle technology advancing rapidly, councils can now meet sustainability targets without compromising service levels, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and operational excellence can go hand in hand.

