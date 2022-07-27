Headline News

General News

Hydrogen dual-fuel Sweeper Truck

ULEMCo reduces emissions for Aberdeen City Council with hydrogen

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - 06:13
No Comments
1,584 Views
General News, Hydrogen Trucks, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

ULEMCo, has reduced CO2 emissions for Aberdeen City Council through the deployment of hydrogen dual-fueled road sweepers.

The optimised sweeper with hydrogen dual-fuel operation for both the powertrain and the “donkey” engine was announced in 2020 and has shown daily diesel displacement rates nearing 50%.

Since the start of 2022, the vehicle has been operating in Aberdeen, saving the annual equivalent of approximately 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

ULEMCo said applied to the whole fleet of sweepers, would lead to almost 30 tonnes of CO2 being eliminated from the operation.

The sweeper has been converted by ULEMCo to run on dual fuel, which allows a controlled quantity of hydrogen to be burned directly in the engine in combination with the diesel.

ULEMCo said this leads to exhaust emission reductions that relate directly to the proportion of the displaced diesel – typically between 20-40% depending on the duty cycle.

However, in this case, the duty cycle, engine types and operation are delivering as much as 50% of the energy from hydrogen.

In a year, each sweeper would use 700kg of hydrogen, so the nine-strong fleet would use 6.3 tonnes of hydrogen with the kind of regular supplies the council is accessing at the Aberdeen Hydrogen hub.

Extrapolating that to all the 333 UK councils would suggest that a saving of 10,000 tonnes is possible if an average of just 10 vehicles were converted at each.

ULEMCo said that this application and others like it such as refuse collection vehicles, gritters and other specialist equipment – are ideally suited to the use of hydrogen as their duty cycles take them back to base daily, enabling consolidation of scaled demand for hydrogen and the related refuelling infrastructure.

Amanda Lyne, managing director at ULEMCo, said: “A lot of attention and public funding support is focussed on looking for zero-emission solutions, but we cannot afford to wait for these to be commercially available, we must start transitioning to carbon-free energy using the full toolkit to achieve CO2 reduction immediately.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I would say to local authorities that are thinking about moving to hydrogen technology, that it not only helps you with the economic targets that you may have, but it will certainly help with the environmental targets that each and every local authority in Scotland has set themselves.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

IMHX 2019

IMHX is open for registrations

Jul 29, 2022No Comments

The UK’s premier logistics solutions and intralogistics technology event of the year – IMHX 2022 – will open for business at the NEC, Birmingham, on 6th September

Dover chaos

EU-bound hauliers hit with ...

More than 100 fines in 48 hours were issued

Jul 29, 2022
Billingsgare Market and an electric Ford Transit

Deliveries from Billingsgat...

The Ford Pro commercial vehicle business, City of London

Jul 28, 2022
Car Factory

UK car production down a fi...

UK car production declined -19.2% in the first six

Jul 28, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Road pricing

    Fleet sector needs to have con...

    The fleet sector needs to

    Jul 22, 20226,282 Views
    Summer Holiday Traffic

    Busiest summer school holiday ...

    With most schools in England

    Jul 20, 20223,990 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric HGV

    Transport Minister Trudy Harri...

    Transport Minister Trudy Harrison was

    Jul 19, 20223,372 Views
    Vacuum Tanker

    New purpose-designed vacuum ta...

    MV Commercial has added to

    Jul 20, 20223,258 Views
    Fleet Electrification

    Electrification to have single...

    Trakm8, the UK’s leading vehicle

    Jul 20, 20223,132 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,460 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,930 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202240,854 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202135,766 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202227,666 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing