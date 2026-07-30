TIP Group signs long-term hire deal with Chiltern Distribution

TIP Group, a leading provider of truck and trailer hire services, has agreed a long-term hire deal with Cambridgeshire-based cold chain operator Chiltern Distribution for two new temperature-controlled trailers fitted with Sunswap’s ‘Endurance’ refrigeration units.
Chiltern Distribution runs a varied fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles, transporting chilled, frozen, ambient and pharmaceutical goods across the UK, and brings more than 30 years’ experience in temperature-controlled logistics. Its two new “e-reefers” pair SOR-manufactured trailers with Sunswap’s refrigeration technology, adding to the operator’s growing temperature-controlled fleet.
The Endurance units will initially be charged via a mains connection at Chiltern’s depots, with supplementary charging drawn from solar power generated by panels mounted on the trailer roofs. This solar contribution is designed to reduce reliance on mains charging, extend operating range and lower running costs by removing diesel from the power mix entirely.
The refrigeration technology sits within a trailer specification built to optimise its zero-emission capabilities, with the solution expected to deliver a considerable reduction in Chiltern’s carbon footprint.
Operating to strict delivery and compliance standards, the experienced cold chain operator wanted a refrigeration solution capable of providing real-time temperature performance data and audit-ready documentation, a requirement driven in particular by the needs of its pharmaceutical clients. Chiltern’s decision to adopt Sunswap’s technology followed an in-operation trial that demonstrated the performance the company was seeking. The trial also highlighted a marked reduction in noise, something drivers noted during overnight residential deliveries.
Mike Furnival, Managing Director of TIP, said: “TIP is seeing growing demand from operators looking to adopt next-generation refrigerated trailer technology in a flexible and cost-efficient way. Our agreement with Chiltern Distribution demonstrates how long-term leasing can enable customers to access innovative low and zero emission solutions without the need for significant upfront capital investment.”
Alastair Gough, Head of Business Development at Sunswap, said: “Sunswap’s Endurance units have achieved up to an 81% reduction in refrigerating operating costs compared to diesel. This can mean significant cost savings for operators such as Chiltern and we are delighted that they have chosen our solution.”
Brian Sagaseta, owner and Managing Director of Chiltern Distribution, said: “We’ve spent the last year investing in our people, our systems and the way we run this business. That includes our transport operation, which we want to be efficient, reliable and cost effective, all whilst ensuring it is as sustainable as it can be. We’re confident that the addition of these units to our fleet will provide this.”
The agreement underlines a broader shift among UK cold chain operators towards electrified, solar-assisted refrigeration as a way of cutting emissions and operating costs without committing to large upfront capital spend, while still meeting the rigorous compliance demands of pharmaceutical and food logistics.