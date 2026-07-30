Carrier Transicold launches [R]eCool

Carrier Transicold has launched [R]eCool, a 38.5-kWh battery system for trailer transport refrigeration units (TRUs) designed to power fleets through several stages of a vehicle’s life. Rather than serving a single trailer for a single purpose, the battery is built to power electric or hybrid TRUs, transfer between vehicles as fleets evolve, and ultimately go on to a second life in stationary energy applications such as warehouse power management.
[R]eCool is now commercially available across Europe, both for new trailer installations and as a retrofit for existing Vector® HE, Vector® and compatible third-party TRUs.A New Era in Cold Chain Energy
The system has been engineered to make TRU electrification simpler, more flexible and longer-lasting. With a lifespan of up to 16 years, [R]eCool is designed to outlast the typical service life of the trailer it initially powers, remaining productive across multiple vehicles and applications throughout its working life.
Its low-noise, plug-in design enables fully electric or hybrid refrigeration, supporting diesel-free operation within low emission zones (LEZs) while retaining the range needed for longer hybrid-mode routes. In doing so, [R]eCool helps fleet operators meet urban access regulations without sacrificing performance or reliability.
Powering Every Phase of a Fleet
Carrier Transicold has structured [R]eCool’s benefits around four stages of a fleet’s electrification journey. The first, retrofit, allows operators to electrify existing fleets immediately without replacing legacy units, and the system supports mixed fleets, including compatible third-party trailer units. The second stage, run, focuses on optimised operations, delivering high-capacity electric or hybrid performance alongside energy management that significantly cuts fuel consumption and extends operating hours.
The third stage, redeploy, allows the battery to be transferred across vehicles as fleet needs change, protecting long-term asset value rather than tying it to a single trailer. The final stage, reuse, gives the battery a second life beyond transport altogether, repurposing it for stationary energy applications such as warehouse energy management once its time on the road has ended.
“Tightening emissions regulations, rising fuel costs and growing pressure to decarbonise are putting enormous pressure on cold chain operators across Europe,” said Victor Calvo, Vice President & General Manager, International Truck Trailer, Carrier Transicold. “Most battery solutions solve one of those problems for one vehicle during one phase of its life. [R]eCool evolves with the fleet, from retrofit to redeployment to reuse, so operators invest once and capture value across multiple asset lifecycles. That’s the shift our customers are asking for: electrification that doesn’t expire when a trailer does.”[R]eCool’s power electronics and energy management technology come from Addvolt, a Portuguese transport electrification company that Carrier acquired in 2025.
Supported for the Long Term
Fleet operators adopting [R]eCool can draw on more than 800 Carrier Transicold service centres across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ensuring expert support and operational continuity wherever the trailer travels. The system is also backed by Lynx Fleet for data-driven optimisation and BluEdge service contracts for lifecycle support, together delivering long-term performance, reliability and efficiency.
It’s [R] Era. Together. For Life.
The commercial launch of [R]eCool marks what Carrier Transicold describes as a new era in cold chain electrification, built on collaboration, circularity and a refusal to compromise between sustainability and performance. The company is inviting fleet operators to take part in this transition and to share their own electrification journeys and the real-world impact of cleaner, smarter refrigeration.