Thursday, November 13, 2025 - 08:07
Krone Trailer UK has delivered another Coil Liner trailer to Hoylake Commercial, bringing the operator’s total Krone fleet to six – comprising three Coil Liners and three Profi Liner curtainsiders.

The latest addition supports Hoylake Commercial’s continued investment in a flexible and robust trailer fleet capable of meeting the varied demands of its growing customer base.

Based in the Wirral, Hoylake Commercial is a long-established logistics and haulage provider serving customers across multiple sectors throughout the UK. Operating a mixed fleet of tippers, tankers, low-loaders, flatbeds, container carriers, coil carriers and curtainsiders, the company requires equipment that performs reliably in diverse and demanding environments.

Hoylake Commercial adds new Krone Coil Liner trailer

Image: Krone Trailer UK

Hoylake has been specifying Krone trailers since 2014 and continues to do so thanks, says the company, to their proven performance and long-term durability.

“We’ve never had a warranty issue. The quality is brilliant,” says Carl Williams, Fleet Manager at Hoylake. “These trailers allow us to handle both specialist and general freight without compromise. Whether it’s steel coils or mixed cargo, we know we’ve got the right equipment for the job – which keeps us efficient and our customers happy.”

The Krone Coil Liner is purpose-built for the safe and efficient transport of steel coils and other heavy cargo. Featuring an integrated coil trough up to 8,592 mm long and a reinforced chassis with 30mm-thick hardwood floors, the Coil Liner provides high strength and load stability. Plus, replaceable coil well covers allow it to be quickly converted for standard cargo, offering added versatility.

For general haulage operations, Hoylake relies on the Krone Profi Liner. Engineered for fast, secure loading and unloading, it features Krone’s modular chassis design, a robust front bulkhead with integrated load securing, and the Multi Lock side rave system, offering more than 130 lashing points to secure virtually any type of load.

“The trailers are well specified,” Carl adds. “In particular, we went for the Profi Liner because of the multi strapping points down each side rave, which means we can secure loads faster and safely, anywhere along the trailer bed. We recommend them to everybody!”

According to Carl, the combined capabilities of the Coil Liners and Profi Liners are central to Hoylake’s day-to-day operations: “We work with a broad range of customers across the industry, which means we need trailers that meet a variety of operational needs. Krone delivers the flexibility and [the] build quality we rely on.”

With their ongoing investment in high-quality, versatile trailers, Hoylake Commercial says it continues to set the standard in dependable, customer-focused logistics.

