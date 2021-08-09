Headline News

‘Dangerous and foolhardy’ – relaxation hours extended until 3 October

Monday, August 9, 2021 - 09:23
No Comments
702 Views
HGV & Bus News, HGV News, News, Night Driving, Secondary News

The government has extended the temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours rules in the UK until October, in a move criticised by the industry as not making “any material difference” to the driver shortage.

The Department for Transport said the extension reflected “the exceptional circumstances arising from the cumulative impacts of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and an acute shortage of drivers of heavy goods vehicles, which adversely affect the carriage of goods by road, causing acute supply chain pressures.”

However, the RHA said the relaxation, until 3 October, wouldn’t fix the lack of available HGV drivers, but a package of short and long term measures could resolve the issue.

RHA chief executive, Richard Burnett said: “We reiterate that extending drivers’ hours can be counterproductive by making the job less attractive, especially at a time when firms are struggling to recruit and retain staff.

“Drivers’ hours regulations were originally devised on safety grounds to ensure that drivers were not put in the position of driving for excessive periods of time.

“Putting tired drivers behind the wheel for longer is not the answer; drivers’ hours are limited for a reason and should only be relaxed as a last resort for short-term issues which can’t be resolved otherwise.”

The Unite union described the extension of the rules being relaxed as “frankly dangerous” and said HGV drivers were already exhausted.

Adrian Jones, Unite national officer for road transport, said: “Minimum driving hours are there to keep people safe. Relaxing them for six months of the year is foolhardy and will inevitably put workers and road users at risk.

“We will continue advising our members not to put themselves in danger and to exercise their legal right to refuse to drive if they are too tired.

“The union will fully support those who make that decision, legally and industrially.”

Source: MotorTransport

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Unite union reignites fears of HGV drivers’...

Aug 09, 2021No Comments

The Unite union has stoked the fire of an HGV drivers’ strike after accusing employers and the government of a “brazen lack of respect” which was now

Stuart Russell to head up F...

Stuart Russell has joined Thrifty Car & Van Rental

Aug 09, 2021

Renault partners with Geely

BEIJING — Renault is looking to revive business in

Aug 09, 2021

Help drivers return to the ...

Reduced confidence and lack of engagement are among the

Aug 09, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021197,004 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,002 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201949,602 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,504 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,542 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing