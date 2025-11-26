Cubic³ and CarPay-Diem launch FleetWallet³ in Europe

Cubic³, a global leader in software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with CarPay-Diem to roll out FleetWallet³, its AI-enabled in-vehicle payments platform, across CarPay-Diem’s extensive European fuel retailer network.
FleetWallet³ is an AI-enabled in-vehicle payment solution that prevents fuel misuse and fraud. Compatible with all current fuel cards and telematics systems, it integrates seamlessly into existing fleet operations. Combining data intelligence with secure, hardware-free payments, FleetWallet³ sets a new benchmark in efficiency – cutting fuel costs by over 10% through intelligent fraud prevention and automated reconciliation.
CarPay-Diem is a mobile fuelling and digital marketing platform that enables seamless pay-at-pump transactions by integrating into any app or connected vehicle. Through this partnership, FleetWallet³ will now be available at more than 5,300 fuel retailers across CarPay-Diem’s network of 12 European countries, with further expansion across Europe scheduled for next year.
This network spans Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain – supporting commercial fleets such as haulage and HGV, delivery services, corporate fleets, car sharing and emergency vehicles. CarPay-Diem partners with leading fuel brands such as Esso, with strong European coverage, and Certas, a major provider of HGV refuelling. The company has also confirmed continued fuel retailer growth across Europe, including the UK and Ireland.
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Europe’s fleet market is growing, with over 30.2 million commercial vehicles – nearly half of which are concentrated in France, Italy, and Spain. Momentum remains strong, with Lithuania posting a 113% jump in commercial vehicle sales and Belgium a 9.5% rise in registrations in early 2025.
Paul Foley, Commercial Director of FleetWallet³, commented: “This partnership marks a major step forward for FleetWallet³. Our work with GoCar Ireland proved our AI-enabled solution’s ability to prevent fuel misuse and simplify payments for shared mobility fleets. Partnering with CarPay-Diem allows us to scale across Europe – supporting fleets where cross-border refuelling and services like washing, parking and tolling demand seamless, secure in-vehicle payment automation. Together, we’re cutting fuel abuse and boosting efficiency across Europe’s fast-growing commercial vehicle market.”
Frédéric Stiernon, CEO of CarPay-Diem, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Cubic³ to bring FleetWallet³ to our European fuel retailer network. This collaboration enables us to deliver seamless, secure, and innovative in-vehicle payment experiences while supporting our continued growth across the region. Together with Cubic³, we aim to ensure FleetWallet³ users have in-vehicle payment access to fuelling wherever they need it.”
FleetWallet³ Benefits for Fleet Management
- Intelligent, Adaptive Fraud Prevention – Real-time telematics and data analytics help fleets prevent theft and misuse, unlocking over 10% in fuel savings while minimising manual reconciliation.
- Seamless, Secure and Automated Payments – Fully integrated, PSD2-compliant fleet payments enable hands-free management across Europe’s strictest financial and tax regulations.
- Real-Time Insights for Smarter Fleet Management – Transparent, data-driven reporting provides instant visibility into fleet performance and fuel consumption.
- Centralised, GDPR-Compliant Control – A single platform to manage vendors and services securely, simplifying operations across Europe’s diverse fuel and mobility networks.
- AI-Enabled Fleet Intelligence – FleetWallet³ will leverage AI to evolve with every transaction, learning from vehicle data to predict needs, optimise costs, and enable intelligent connected services.
The Future of AI-Powered Fleet Intelligence
Looking ahead to 2026, Cubic³ is advancing FleetWallet³ with AI-powered fraud detection, Smart Transaction Intelligence, and predictive analytics. A new conversational assistant will let managers “talk to their data,” detect anomalies, and act instantly – building intelligence that helps forecast costs, cut emissions and drive real-time efficiency.
