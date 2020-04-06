Headline News

Ford provides "peace of mind" solution to new vehicle purchases during crisis

Monday, April 6, 2020
Ford has blended vehicle purchase and finance plans to offer new customers a payment holiday of up to six months.

The Ford “Peace of Mind” programme for April and May orders has been designed to help offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on new customers through the balance of the year.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain managing director, said:  “Ford wants to reassure customers that unprecedented times should not prevent them opting for a replacement new car or van.

“Customers are putting a new-found priority on reliable motoring from a trusted brand and our innovative ‘Peace of Mind’ programme helps achieve that.”

Ford will assist with payments, either as cashback paid when the vehicle is collected to help cover the first three average monthly payments, or a vehicle discount of the same value.

In addition, Ford Credit will defer the first three monthly payments for instalments to start in the fourth month of the agreement.  This applies to both car personal contract purchases (PCP) on Ford Options and Ford Acquire van hire purchase.

With zero per cent finance offered on most Ford cars and all commercial vehicles, “Peace of Mind” brings six months of support across the Ford range.  The programme covers orders placed in April and May for delivery by year end.

Currently, in line with national guidelines, vehicle showrooms are closed in preference for online and remote sales.

For select Ford customers requiring their new vehicles urgently (key workers, first-time Motability scheme users and companies involved in combating the emergency), dealers can arrange by exception a mutually convenient and safe way to hand over the vehicle.

