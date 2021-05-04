Headline News

Ford announces European customer trials programme for the new all-electric E-Transit van

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - 10:33
No Comments
792 Views
Electric Vans, Fleet Management, Fleet News, Ford, Manufacturer News, News, Top News, Transit

The first European customer trials of the new E-Transit – the all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van – will soon be underway, Ford today announced.

E-TransitPrototype E-Transit vehicles will be joining customer fleets to operate in challenging real-world conditions with major businesses in the supermarket, home delivery, postal services and utilities sectors across Germany, Norway and the UK.

“Real-world trials are an important step on our journey to deliver the all-electric E‑Transit and will give us an even better understanding of how to help customers across different industries enhance their productivity using zero-emission power,” said Andrew Mottram, E-Transit chief programme engineer, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

Ford’s European customer trials form part of an extensive development programme for E‑Transit ahead of its launch in spring 2022. Beginning late summer this year, they have been designed to confirm that the all-electric van can comfortably meet the demands of a wide range of operating scenarios.

Ford engineers will use data from the trials to help refine E‑Transit’s next-level connected vehicle technology and range management features to offer an optimised operating experience for customers.

E-TransitPrototype vehicles taking part in the trial – assembled at Ford’s global commercial vehicle centre of excellence in Dunton, UK – will include E-Transit van and chassis cab variants with conversions including refrigerated bodies, box vans, dropsides and interior racking. European E-Transit customers will be offered a generous choice of body, length, roof height and Gross Vehicle Mass options from launch, giving 25 possible variants to suit a wide range of businesses.

E-Transit’s load area is common with diesel-powered Transit models for ease of conversion, and to allow Transit operators to reuse existing racking with the all-electric van. An industry-first ProPower Onboard system delivers up to 2.3kW through standard plugs to power conversions and equipment in the cab and load area. 1 Anticipated payload is up to 1,616kg for vans and up to 1,967kg for chassis cab models.

E-Transit’s all-electric powertrain delivers up to 200kW of power for a targeted WLTP range of up to 217 miles, 2 supported by range-boosting technologies including Eco Mode and Scheduled Pre-Conditioning. Operators will additionally benefit from new SYNC 4 technology including an easy-to-use 12-inch screen and available cloud-connected navigation, 3 enhanced through automatic wireless Software Updates.

Ford expects service cost of ownership to be approximately 40 per cent lower compared with internal combustion engine-equipped models, 4 as a result of lower maintenance expenses.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

customs clearances

Realising post-Brexit efficiencies with strea...

May 04, 2021No Comments

After the Brexit transition period finally ended on 31st December 2020 and with Covid-19 protocols causing disruption to travel, it is clear that the logistics industry has

Lex Autolease

Lex Autolease helps Star Re...

Lex Autolease, the country’s largest fleet management provider, has

May 04, 2021
vehicle shortages

Fleets need to prepare for ...

MEASURES may need to be adopted by fleets to

May 03, 2021
Volvo Trucks

Bradford-based Expect Distr...

Bradford-based Expect Distribution has returned to Volvo Trucks –

May 03, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,800 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,044 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,716 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,868 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,728 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing