HIVED One launches to simplify ecommerce logistics

HIVED, the AI-native and fully electric parcel delivery company, has launched HIVED One, a new service designed to simplify logistics for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses across the UK.
The platform has been developed specifically for the millions of SMEs operating in Britain’s online retail sector. HIVED says the new service will help businesses save time, improve customer experience and scale their operations more easily by removing many of the logistical challenges associated with parcel delivery.
Growing ecommerce businesses often face significant difficulties when managing deliveries through traditional courier networks. SMEs frequently deal with missed collections, multiple delivery providers, inconsistent contracts and fragmented delivery information spread across different systems. In addition, complex pricing structures and hidden fees can increase costs and reduce operational efficiency.
According to research from Citizens Advice, almost half of UK businesses experienced a problem when sending or receiving parcels over a three-month period, and more than 30% reported losing money as a result. Lost items, delivery issues and the need to refund customers were among the most common causes.
HIVED One aims to remove these barriers by combining physical delivery infrastructure with a unified digital platform. The system allows businesses to consolidate their UK deliveries into a single daily collection while providing a centralised dashboard where all parcel tracking information can be monitored in one place.
By leveraging HIVED’s own delivery network alongside partner carriers, the service provides nationwide coverage while reducing the need for businesses to manage relationships with multiple logistics providers. The company says this gives SMEs greater transparency over deliveries and enables them to deliver a better experience to their own customers.
Mathias Krieger, co-founder of HIVED, said: “If you’re building an ecommerce business, logistics can get complicated quickly. We’ve built HIVED One to solve that problem for the millions of growing businesses who form the backbone of the British economy.
“HIVED One simplifies the entire delivery process for our customers. Our system is streamlined to save our customers time, while offering transparent rates and total visibility on their parcels so they can focus on delivering the best service to their own customers. We handle the complexity so our customers can focus on growth.”
Early users of the platform say the service has already improved operational efficiency. Lorenzo Delia, Warehouse & Production Manager at Minor Figures, said: “HIVED One has significantly simplified our delivery operations. Compared to other carriers, the level of service is noticeably stronger, and we can see the impact directly in customer feedback and that our end customers are happier.
“The HIVED One dashboard is intuitive and easy for our team to use, and consolidating collections into one daily pickup has made our warehouse operations far more efficient.”
HIVED has experienced rapid growth in recent years and was recently ranked seventh in The Sunday Times 100 Tech List for 2026. The company has expanded its delivery operations into eight additional UK cities and towns and has delivered millions of parcels for retail partners including Nespresso, Gousto and John Lewis.
Operating as a certified B-Corp, HIVED runs a fully electric delivery fleet and focuses on reducing the environmental impact of logistics. The new HIVED One platform also aims to help SMEs decarbonise their delivery operations by giving them access to low-emission transport solutions as part of their logistics strategy.
With ecommerce continuing to grow and delivery expectations rising, HIVED believes simplified, technology-driven logistics services such as HIVED One will play a key role in helping smaller businesses compete more effectively in the digital marketplace.