E-Training World offers training module on lone worker safety

Employers have a legal and moral responsibility to protect lone workers, particularly those who spend long hours driving as part of their role. Working in isolation can expose individuals to heightened physical and mental risks, making it essential for businesses to implement robust safety measures and training.
To address these challenges, E-Training World has launched a new online driver training module focused specifically on lone worker safety. The programme is designed to help drivers better understand how to protect themselves while working alone, particularly when covering long distances on the road, while also staying connected to their organisation.
“Lone workers face particular risks, especially when out on the road,” said Graham Hurdle, Managing Director of E-Training World. “Boredom can be a particular challenge, which can be very dangerous when driving. Driving long distances alone can also be draining, increasing the risk of driver distraction.
“Driving is a very mentally demanding task, as drivers must be able to react to what’s in front of them in a split second. If lone workers find their concentration drifting, they should stop and do something other than driving, then return to the road when their concentration is restored.”
The Lone Worker Safety module emphasises the importance of regular communication between employees and employers, including scheduled check-ins to ensure driver wellbeing. It also highlights the growing role of safety technology, such as mobile apps and devices equipped with panic buttons, fall detection and GPS tracking, which can help protect lone workers and provide reassurance to employers.
Beyond physical safety, the training also addresses the mental health challenges associated with lone working. Extended periods of isolation can contribute to work-related stress, fatigue and reduced alertness, all of which can increase the risk of incidents on the road.
“Lone working can cause work-related stress and affect people’s mental health,” Hurdle added. “It can be easy for lone workers to forget to look after themselves and, for example, just keep driving even if they feel unwell, as there is no one to step in and support them.
“Our training module reminds lone workers that they must take care of their own health and safety, as well as that of others who may be harmed by their actions at work, including while driving. Employers must also have emergency procedures in place for lone workers, including ensuring that lone workers carry first-aid equipment and are trained to use it.
“By training drivers in Lone Worker Safety, employers can demonstrate their commitment to protecting their lone workers and proactively managing risk across their organisation.”
As a pioneer in online driver profiling and training, E-Training World works with many of the UK’s largest fleet operators. The company also provides branded and white-labelled systems to a wide range of organisations across the fleet sector, including insurers, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, vehicle rental firms and driver training businesses.
With increasing focus on duty of care and workplace safety, targeted training such as this plays a crucial role in helping employers mitigate risk, improve driver wellbeing and ensure compliance with health and safety obligations.