Evri Driving Academy opens to external candidates

Evri has opened applications to external candidates for its HGV licence training programme, offering a new pathway into one of the UK’s most in-demand careers. The move comes as the logistics sector continues to grapple with a nationwide driver shortage, with the Road Haulage Association estimating that 60,000 new drivers are needed each year over the next five years.
Previously focused on internal progression, Evri’s HGV Driving Academy is now extending access to aspiring drivers outside the business. The programme has already helped employees achieve 113 new HGV licences in 2025 alone, demonstrating its impact in building skills within the sector.
Operating from training centres in Normanton, Avonmouth and Hemel Hempstead, the HGV Driving Academy delivers structured courses for both Category C (Class 2) and Category C+E (Class 1) licences. These qualifications enable drivers to operate heavy goods vehicles and articulated lorries, providing a clear entry point into professional driving careers.
One success story from the programme is Matthew Gilbert, who completed his training at the Avonmouth site. After passing his Class 2 licence in January 2025, he went on to secure his Class 1 licence just five months later, significantly expanding his career opportunities.
Before joining the Academy, Matthew worked within Evri’s ParcelShop office team, supporting day-to-day operations. Applying for the training allowed him to pursue a long-standing ambition. “I’ve always wanted to obtain my HGV licence ever since I was a little boy, so I decided it was time to fulfil that dream,” he said.
Matthew described the training experience as both intensive and highly supportive, helping him quickly build confidence behind the wheel. “My trainer was fantastic,” he added. “The level of training I was given made me feel comfortable very quickly. Driving a lorry is actually easier than you’d think once you get used to it.”
Following completion of the programme, he joined the transport team in Plymouth as a Class 1 Day Driver. His career has since progressed further, taking on responsibilities as a Class 2 Driving Assessor before being promoted to Transport Supervisor.
Reflecting on his journey, Matthew highlighted the long-term benefits of the Academy: “The Academy helped me get my HGV licences and it has opened so many doors for me within the transport industry. I’d definitely recommend it.”
Lyn Warren, Chief Human Resources Officer at Evri, also emphasised the accessibility of the programme: “I never imagined I’d be sitting behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle, but I achieved my own Cat C licence thanks to the Evri Driving Academy. I’m proud that we’re building a workplace where everyone can thrive, and with the right training and support, you can achieve more than you think. The programme is designed to help anyone, regardless of background, step into a career in logistics, and I’d encourage all aspiring drivers to take that step.”
With demand for qualified drivers continuing to outstrip supply, initiatives like the Evri Driving Academy are playing a vital role in addressing the skills gap. By opening the programme to external applicants, Evri is not only supporting its own operations but also contributing to the wider resilience of the UK logistics industry.
For those looking to start or change careers, the programme offers a structured and supported route into HGV driving, with opportunities to join Evri’s transport team throughout the year.