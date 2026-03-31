Farizon SV earns its racing stripes

A Farizon SV has successfully completed 5,000 miles of intensive use with Team BRIT, demonstrating the real-world capability of electric vans in demanding motorsport logistics.
The fully electric van was delivered in September following a sponsorship agreement between Team BRIT and Brian Currie Van Centre, Farizon’s retail partner in Milton Keynes. Since then, it has played a vital role in supporting the team’s nationwide race operations.
Proven Performance on the Road
Team BRIT’s vehicle is the L3H3 version — the largest model in the Farizon SV range — offering a substantial 13m³ load space. The van has been used to transport essential equipment to circuits across the UK, including car parts, tyres, catering supplies, racing simulators and team personnel.
Competing in series such as the Britcar Endurance Championship, the GT Cup Championship and the Snetterton Saloons Series requires frequent long-distance travel with a fully loaded vehicle. Despite these demands, the SV’s 106kWh battery — offering a WLTP combined range of up to 247 miles — has enabled the team to complete many journeys on a single charge. When needed, charging from 20% to 80% can be achieved in as little as 40 minutes, supporting efficient turnaround times between events.
Comfort and Practicality
Beyond its load-carrying ability, the Farizon SV has also delivered strong levels of comfort and usability. The cabin accommodates three occupants and includes generous storage, making it well suited to long-distance travel between race venues.
The van comes equipped with a high level of standard features, including a multifunction heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. These features have contributed to a more refined and practical driving experience for the team.
Nathan Wooldridge, Team BRIT’s number two mechanic and a regular driver of the van, said: “The SV is far quieter than a conventional diesel van. In fact, it feels like driving a big car rather than a large van. Being electric, it’s quick to pull away, is very easy to manoeuvre, and all key controls are easy to locate and operate.”
Shared Values and Partnership
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and inclusivity. Tom Osborne, Managing Director at Brian Currie, commented: “Team BRIT isn’t just about racing. They’re about resilience, inclusivity, and showing that disability is no barrier to competing at the highest levels. Their mission aligns perfectly with our values. It’s an honour to be working with them.”
Calum James, General Manager at Farizon Auto UK, added: “The Farizon SV is built for businesses of all kinds – from florists to construction firms, and even elite racing teams! With an impressive electric powertrain, high levels of space and utility, and very generous kit levels as standard, it’s great to see our vans being used as they were designed to be, by efficiently hauling people and their loads to wherever they need to be.”
Real-World Validation for Electric Vans
The successful 5,000-mile milestone highlights how electric vans can meet the demands of specialist applications such as motorsport logistics. With strong range, rapid charging and practical load capacity, the Farizon SV has proven itself as a capable and reliable support vehicle for a high-performance racing team.
As more organisations explore electrification, real-world use cases like Team BRIT’s provide valuable insight into how electric commercial vehicles can deliver both operational efficiency and environmental benefits.