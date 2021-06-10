Headline News

Fleet industry calls for review of the Advisory Electricity Rate for EVs

Thursday, June 10, 2021 - 08:53
No Comments
714 Views
Association of Fleet Professionals, British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Association of Fleet Professionals and the BVRLA have joined forces to call upon Government to take steps to ensure that the Advisory Electricity Rate (AER) for electric vehicles is fit-for-purpose.

Advisory Electricity RateThe industry bodies share concerns that the current 4 pence per mile rate, which remains unchanged since 2018, is no longer reflective of real-world conditions, and have written to HMRC to make the following recommendations:

  • Review the current AER level
  • Establish an ongoing review process for the AER
  • Create a separate AER for vans
  • Begin work on a hydrogen AFR

Advisory Electricity RateAdvisory Rates are widely used by employers to determine reimbursement rates for employees claiming business mileage, with HMRC publishing updated AFRs quarterly for petrol, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, explained: “The HMRC’s current rate was set at a time when business use of EVs was in its infancy and is quite a blunt instrument, using the same rate whether for a small city runabout or a large luxury 4×4. Clearly, the fuel costs of these vehicles are not the same.

“The Advisory Fuel Rates (AFRs) used for petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles recognise that there are different engine sizes that have different fuelling costs. A similar approach needs to be adopted for their electric equivalents.”

BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney said: “The current AER rate and the process for determining it is not fit-for-purpose. It has the potential to compromise the uptake of electric vehicles, as employees will not, in many cases, be adequately reimbursed for their business travel costs.

“A fifth of BVRLA members’ fleet already has some form of electrification and this figure is only set to increase as more people look to upgrade to cleaner vehicles. The tax system must catch up and reform of the AER process is needed to ensure parity with the fairer process applied to AFRs.”

The Association of Fleet Professionals and the BVRLA will continue to work together on this issue to ensure that the voice of the fleet industry is heard amongst policymakers.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Bridgestone

Bridgestone’s slick response times at their...

Jun 10, 2021No Comments

Bridgestone’s 24/7 fleet service network is now operating at its best-ever levels according to bosses, who believe they are on course for their most efficient year in

Highways England

Highways England forced to ...

Highways England has had to backtrack on its plan

Jun 10, 2021
tyre technician

Don’t forget tyre technic...

Continental Tyres is urging the road transport and tyre

Jun 10, 2021
Delayed Declaration Scheme

Freight Association issues ...

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) is advising its

Jun 09, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021118,530 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201930,480 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201826,820 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201824,852 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing