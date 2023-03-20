SSL Electrical switchs to the new Vanaways and Toolstation partnership

Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered the first customer vehicles to be sold through an innovative partnership with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation.
Launched in December last year, the ground-breaking link between the two companies means Toolstation customers can now pick up not just a drill or some screws – but also order new van, via promotions running in stores and online.
Specialist contractor SSL Electrical, of Wootton Bassett, near Swindon, is one such operator – and has now taken delivery of its latest vehicles, ordered from Vanaways through the dedicated website.
Joint Managing Directors Lawrence Cantelow and Martin Bevan are already enjoying their Ford Ranger Wildtrack pickup trucks, and have a crew-cabbed Transit Custom van on order for delivery in the next couple of weeks.
“As commercial and domestic electricians we use our local Toolstation branch a lot, for tools and other bits and pieces,” said Mr Cantelow.
“I never expected to buy a van there but when I saw the promotion display in the store it was perfect timing, as we were ready to replace some vehicles we’d had on contract hire.
“I contacted Vanaways’ Robert Clements, who quickly put together a package to supply exactly what we wanted, at an excellent price and to a tight timeframe. The transaction was completed online but I could just as easily have done the whole thing over the phone, it was that simple.”
He continued: “The process was very quick and easy, which meant it only took up a minimal amount of our time and allowed Martin and I to remain focused on running our business, which is exactly as it should be. The customer service we’ve received from Vanaways has been exemplary.”
The partnership between Toolstation and Vanaways is designed to give trade customers, home improvers and self-builders access to vans of virtually any make or model at highly competitive prices, with the absolute minimum of hassle.
Matt Kent, Category Manager at Toolstation, said: “This arrangement is part of our increased effort to support tradespeople. The range of vans available is a welcome expansion to our offer of tools and more for any task, and we look forward to helping tradespeople find their ideal vehicle.”
“Bringing our two brands together makes perfect sense,” added Vanaways Managing Director Chris Jakeways. “Toolstation’s customers are exactly the type of people who will benefit most from the quick, simple and trouble-free deals we can offer to get their businesses on the road to success.”
The arrangement sees Vanaways’ services marketed directly through Toolstation’s web presence, online to registered customers, and at the retailer’s network of more than 550 stores nationwide.
Vanaways, meanwhile, has set up a special team in its new Bristol head office to deal with Toolstation customers from point of enquiry, through to delivery and beyond. As well as the website – toolstation.vanaways.co.uk – there’s a dedicated phone number, 0117 235 6000, through which customers can order a vehicle from home or work, then sit back and wait for it to be delivered direct to their premises.