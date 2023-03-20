VodaFone
Headline News

Manufacturer News

SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

SSL Electrical switchs to the new Vanaways and Toolstation partnership

Monday, March 20, 2023 - 11:14
No Comments
1,032 Views
Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered the first customer vehicles to be sold through an innovative partnership with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation.

Launched in December last year, the ground-breaking link between the two companies means Toolstation customers can now pick up not just a drill or some screws – but also order new van, via promotions running in stores and online.

Vanaways

From left, Robert Clements of Vanaways with SSL Directors Martin Bevan and Andy Kilburn

Specialist contractor SSL Electrical, of Wootton Bassett, near Swindon, is one such operator – and has now taken delivery of its latest vehicles, ordered from Vanaways through the dedicated website.

Joint Managing Directors Lawrence Cantelow and Martin Bevan are already enjoying their Ford Ranger Wildtrack pickup trucks, and have a crew-cabbed Transit Custom van on order for delivery in the next couple of weeks.

“As commercial and domestic electricians we use our local Toolstation branch a lot, for tools and other bits and pieces,” said Mr Cantelow.

“I never expected to buy a van there but when I saw the promotion display in the store it was perfect timing, as we were ready to replace some vehicles we’d had on contract hire.

“I contacted Vanaways’ Robert Clements, who quickly put together a package to supply exactly what we wanted, at an excellent price and to a tight timeframe. The transaction was completed online but I could just as easily have done the whole thing over the phone, it was that simple.”

He continued: “The process was very quick and easy, which meant it only took up a minimal amount of our time and allowed Martin and I to remain focused on running our business, which is exactly as it should be. The customer service we’ve received from Vanaways has been exemplary.”

The partnership between Toolstation and Vanaways is designed to give trade customers, home improvers and self-builders access to vans of virtually any make or model at highly competitive prices, with the absolute minimum of hassle.

Matt Kent, Category Manager at Toolstation, said: “This arrangement is part of our increased effort to support tradespeople. The range of vans available is a welcome expansion to our offer of tools and more for any task, and we look forward to helping tradespeople find their ideal vehicle.”

“Bringing our two brands together makes perfect sense,” added Vanaways Managing Director Chris Jakeways. “Toolstation’s customers are exactly the type of people who will benefit most from the quick, simple and trouble-free deals we can offer to get their businesses on the road to success.”

The arrangement sees Vanaways’ services marketed directly through Toolstation’s web presence, online to registered customers, and at the retailer’s network of more than 550 stores nationwide.

Vanaways, meanwhile, has set up a special team in its new Bristol head office to deal with Toolstation customers from point of enquiry, through to delivery and beyond. As well as the website – toolstation.vanaways.co.uk – there’s a dedicated phone number, 0117 235 6000, through which customers can order a vehicle from home or work, then sit back and wait for it to be delivered direct to their premises.

Tags
,

Related Article

H2Accelerate

H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydrogen trucks

Mar 20, 2023No Comments

The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund 150 hydrogen trucks and eight refuelling facilities for fleet operators across Europe. Funding granted by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership of €30m (£26m),

HGVs at sunrise

Global shippers and haulier...

The HGVzero action group has welcomed new members as

Mar 20, 2023
Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental company, Fishers,

Mar 20, 2023
Euromaster van

Fleet managers urged to pla...

In the current economic climate, fleets continue to look

Mar 20, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green LOOP pallets in a warehouse

    The Pallet LOOP scoops Sustain...

    The Pallet LOOP is celebrating

    Mar 15, 20237,860 Views
    RRG Group Stockport

    RRG Group’s Katie Newton...

    Marubeni Auto Investment UK has

    Mar 15, 20235,232 Views
    Fleet manager using a tablet to monitor the fleet

    Leveraging AI to reduce risk a...

    The motor fleet insurance industry

    Mar 13, 20234,926 Views
    Installing supercharger

    High-power EV supercharger ins...

    A new state-of-the-art supercharger has

    Mar 14, 20233,612 Views
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 20233,546 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022128,256 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202286,832 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202248,624 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202244,886 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202226,430 Views
    Recent Blogs
    SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

    SSL Electrical switchs to the ...

    Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered

    Mar 20, 2023
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 2023
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 2023
    Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

    Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

    Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and

    Mar 20, 2023
    Euromaster van

    Fleet managers urged to plan m...

    In the current economic climate,

    Mar 20, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing