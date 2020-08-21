Headline News

First Renault Trucks Master Red Edition for TWT Logistics Group

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 07:53
Wales’ premier supplier of transport, logistics, freight forwarding and warehousing services, TWT Logistics Group, has taken delivery of its first Renault Trucks Master Red Edition.

Supplied by Renault Trucks Cardiff, vehicle durability, cost-effectiveness and technician retention were at the centre of the purchasing decision.

The Renault Trucks Master Red Edition FWD 3T5 E6 – L2H2 was bought as a fully equipped service van following the vehicle’s reputation for durability as well as quality and reliability issues from a competing manufacturer.

“I would never buy anything bar a Renault Trucks Master van again, it ticks all of our boxes,” says Josh Taylor, TWT Logistics Group’s Fleet Procurement Manager.  “Technician retention is key, he’s out on the road in all weathers, all year round so making life as comfortable, safe and efficient as possible was paramount. I’m delighted to say that he absolutely loves it!”

The Renault Trucks Master Red Edition comes equipped with the new 150hp Euro Step D-temp engine offering improved power, as well as 6-speed gearbox, air conditioning, reversing sensor and camera, for greater comfort, efficiency and safety.

Inside, a stylish new interior design and layout includes chrome-trimmed dashboard, carbon fabric upholstery, closed overhead storage compartment and wireless smartphone charger.

Renault Trucks Master Red EditionThe van operates as a mobile workshop servicing trailers and attending breakdowns for trailers and vehicles. Covering a vast geographical area across the South Coast, South West, Midlands and Wales, and servicing the fleet’s 140+ trailers, the van is a workhorse covering hundreds of miles a week, so durability was a key factor.

“Although this is our first Red Edition, we’ve run many Renault Trucks Masters, they’re so robust, they don’t break down and, are very cost effective to boot.  I personally racked up 350,000 miles on one in a previous delivery role, not only was it nice to drive, we spent very little on it. We made the mistake of trying a competitor vehicle some time ago to give a like for like comparison and by contrast we had to replace 2 engines, a gear box and eventually it just fell apart. Lesson learned; it’s Renault Trucks Masters from now on! We won’t be going anywhere else,” concludes Josh.

