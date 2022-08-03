Headline News

Paul Hollick

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - 06:22
Paul Hollick, Managing Director at Lightfoot, and Chairman of the AFP, Association of Fleet Professionals

Paul is a recognised industry figure, panellist and presenter at various domestic and international conferences. He is widely regarded as an expert in MaaS/ Big Data / Telematics solutions and managing businesses to reach the peak of their potential. He has had a diverse career, having had senior board roles within retail, OEM, Leasing, Fleet Management, fuel, mobility and technology businesses.

The critical role of ICE-age decarbonisation and EV-enhancing tech

