UK opportunity as the EU weakens on emission targets

The European Commission’s decision to weaken its 2035 target for zero-emission car and van sales has prompted concern across Europe’s e-mobility sector, with industry leaders warning it risks undermining long-term investment certainty. While Europe’s transport future remains electric, the revised proposal has disappointed businesses that had called for a clear and unwavering commitment to full electrification.
More than 200 European business leaders urged Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September to reaffirm a 100% zero-emission sales target for cars and vans by 2035. Although the Commission’s review maintains an overall focus on electrification, it lowers ambition by extending the role of transitional and unscalable technologies.
Chris Heron, Secretary General of E-Mobility Europe, said the move sends the wrong signal at a critical moment for global competitiveness.
“While China accelerates, Europe is hesitating, and hesitation is not a strategy. Changing the rules midway through the game undermines business confidence after companies have already committed capital and built factories around a 100% trajectory. But once the dust settles, we’re confident the core of the 2035 framework will still matter more for the market than today’s exemptions. By 2035, demand for electric vehicles will be shaped by their superior cost, efficiency, and technology maturity. Europe’s long-term competitiveness will be most certain when its policies reinforce that trajectory”.
We reported on the European Commission’s proposals in this article, however, this could open opportunities for the UK motor manufacturing industry to become a leader in the drive for zero-emissions.
Implications for the UK: leadership or retreat?
The Commission’s proposal also carries major implications for the UK, which is pursuing its own zero-emission transition through the ZEV mandate.
Industry leaders have warned that any move by Westminster to weaken targets or expand exemptions in response to EU changes could undermine investment confidence in the British EV sector.
Chris Heron added: “From a European perspective, the UK would be mad to follow our example. It’s the wrong time to take the wind out of EV sales. Electric car markets are growing strongly, yet by reopening the door to plug-ins, hybrids, and unscalable biofuels, we slow ourselves down in a highly competitive global race. We know the future of transport is electric; what isn’t settled is who will build that future, and who will win the investment, jobs and industrial advantage that comes with it. Our message to Westminster is simple: hold the line on ambition, give industry certainty, and don’t muddy the picture just as the transition is accelerating.”
Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “If parts of Europe slow down on 2035, the UK has a real opportunity by holding firm on ZEV. Policy certainty brings investment, not just in vehicles, but in charging infrastructure at scale. We’re already seeing strong demand for EVs, backed by a rapidly expanding, reliable charging network that gives drivers confidence to make the switch. Staying the course wouldn’t be a risk; it would be a competitive advantage for the UK market.”
John Lewis, CEO of char.gy, added: “For the UK, this is a moment to show leadership, not hesitation. We’ve spent years building confidence among drivers, particularly those without driveways, that the transition to electric is practical, affordable and here to stay. That confidence rests on policy clarity. If the UK were to water down its own mandate in response to changes in Europe, it would risk slowing investment in local charging infrastructure and undermining the progress communities are already seeing. The direction of travel is clear: the future is electric. What matters now is giving businesses and consumers the certainty to plan for it.”
Fiona Howarth, Founder & Director at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Softening EV policy doesn’t protect industry – it gives others a head start. In the global EV race, commitment wins. If Europe slows, the UK can take the lead. Strong policies like the ZEV mandate give carmakers, investors, and drivers what matters most: certainty – unlocking investment, jobs and faster, cheaper electric cars.”
The UK has built its reputation as a stable destination for investment in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing and grid upgrades on the clarity of its regulatory framework. Weakening ambition in response to developments in Brussels would risk sending a damaging signal to investors and manufacturers that have already committed significant capital.
Tanya Sinclair, CEO of Electric Vehicles UK, said: “One of the UK’s clear advantages since leaving the EU has been regulatory freedom. It’s what allowed the government to introduce something as ambitious and effective as the ZEV mandate. Set aside the wider economic debate on Brexit, and this point is simple: the UK gained the ability to set clear, forward-looking electrification targets for manufacturers. Walking back from that ambition now, in step with parts of Europe, would mean squandering that advantage and weakening the UK’s position in a global transition that is moving, not slowing.”
Ginny Buckley, chief executive of Electrifying.com, added: “Brexit gives the UK the freedom to take a different path from the EU, particularly where its policy risks slowing progress. In fact, wasn’t that the whole point of Brexit? But the UK government must make a stronger – and more consistent – case for why drivers should switch and how net zero can power jobs, investment and growth.
“Diluting the 2035 signal now would hand an even greater advantage to competitors in China and South Korea, who are accelerating their EV transition and claiming an increasingly large share of the car market, leaving UK and European car makers fighting with one hand tied behind their backs.”
There is also a strong consumer case for maintaining momentum. Analysis by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests that weakening the ZEV mandate could leave drivers paying up to £1,600 more per year to run a petrol car compared with an EV, with cumulative additional motoring costs reaching around £40 billion over time. Beyond household finances, the risk extends to jobs, investment and long-term competitiveness as global markets converge on zero-emission transport.